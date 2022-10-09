La Liga: Barcelona v Celta Vigo LIVE - latest score as Xavi's side look to make it seven league wins in a row
La Liga / Matchday 8
Spotify Camp Nou / 09.10.2022
Live
7'
BIG OPPORTUNITY!
Alba's beautiful cross puts it on a plate for Ferran, but it's the finish of a player lacking in confidence as he pokes it wide from point-blank range!
6'
DANGER AVERTED
Raphinha whips in a deep free-kick which Pique does well to keep in play. However, Celta are able to scramble the danger clear.
3'
DEEP DEFENDING
Celta are playing with a deep defensive line, which will be difficult for Barca to break down this evening.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF!
The action gets underway.
19:55
FIVE MINUTES UNTIL KICK-OFF!
Almost time for action at Camp Nou. While Barcelona are looking for the win that would send them top of the league, Celta are hoping to climb into the top half of the table.
19:45
REAL GO BACK TOP
Real Madrid regained their lead at the top of the league last night with a 1-0 win at Getafe, Eder Militao scoring the only goal of the game.
Madrid move top of Liga after Getafe win
19:35
ASPAS RETURNS
Skipper Iago Aspas replaces Carles Perez in the Celta attack as the visitors look to build on an impressive victory over Real Betis last time out.
Aspas has five goals in seven outings this season already.
Image credit: Getty Images
19:25
FOCUSED XAVI
Barcelona were beaten 1-0 by Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday night and now face a battle to progress in the tournament, but Xavi insists his focus today is solely on Celta.
“We want to remain leaders from nowhere until the end of the season. That’s our objective," he said.
“Then we’ll think about Inter. We are 100 percent focused on Celta.”
Image credit: Getty Images
19:20
PL IN ACTION
Just a reminder that we also have live text commentary of Everton v Manchester United in the Premier League this evening.Everton v Manchester United live: Ten Hag's side look to bounce back from derby drubbing
19:15
GRIEZMANN DEAL
Xavi Hernandez revealed on Saturday that Barcelona have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid to make Antoine Griezmann's loan back to the Estadio Metropolitano a permanent move.Xavi Hernandez: Antoine Griezmann deal reached by Barcelona and Atletico
19:10
PIQUE STARTS
Gerard Pique replaces the injured Andreas Christensen in a defence that has kept five consecutive clean sheets, while Alejandro Balde also returns to the side.
Frenkie de Jong is fit enough for the bench.
Image credit: Getty Images
19:05
CELTA TEAM NEWS
19:03
BARCELONA TEAM NEWS
19:00
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of Barcelona's La Liga clash with Celta Vigo at Camp Nou.
Xavi Hernandez's side are searching for their seventh straight league win to move back level on points with great rivals Real Madrid.
Let's grab the teams as kick-off is now just an hour away.