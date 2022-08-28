Barcelona v Real Valladolid: Robert Lewandowski scores twice as Barca win 4-0
Liga / Matchday 3
Spotify Camp Nou / 28.08.2022
FT'
FT: BARCELONA 4-0 REAL VALLADOLID
Valladolid have been blown away.
The three points are Barca's, they were in a confident mood and look very dangerous every time they go forward. It helps to have Lewandowski up top.
90+2'
Goal
Sergi Roberto
FC Barcelona
GOAL: BARCELONA 4-0 REAL VALLADOLID
Lewandowski nearly has three but Roberto scores.
The Polish star has his shot saved by Masip pushing it onto the bar.
It then falls to Sergi Roberto who can't miss.
90'
GOAL MACHINE
Eyes on Benzema, can you score as many as Lewy?
88'
PERFECT GOAL SEARCH
Barca have three points in the bag and are now trying to score the perfect goal. Fati is trying back heels in the box and they seem to not want to shoot now.
Roberto just had loads of space to cross and over hit it. Lewandowski has his head in his hands as he saw the chance for his hat-trick goal.
85'
FERRAN COMES CLOSE
The ex-Man City player has only just come on and nearly bends a shot into the top corner. It took a deflection but the referee didn't spot it and it's a goal kick.
We have had 14 Barcelona corners in this match, we don't need anymore!
82'
LAST SUB
Dembele has been excellent and he goes off with Ferran Torres coming on.
79'
KIKE YELLOW
Another bad tackle, another card - Kike gets a yellow for a studs showing trip on Fati.
Yellow card
Kike Pérez
Real Valladolid
78'
YELLOW CARD FOR J.SANCHEZ
A frustrated tackle by Sanchez as he leaves a foot in on Lewandowski.
Yellow card
Javi Sánchez
Real Valladolid
77'
SUBS FOR BOTH
Anuar goes off and Arroyo comes on for the visitors.
For Barca, Kessie is on for Busquets.
75'
UNSTOPPABLE
You don't know what way he will turn, Dembele stands Valladolid up and turns to the right this time.
He shoots but it hits the side netting.
74'
FATI WANTS A GOAL
Fati was a super sub last week and he nearly does it again as he forces a good save from Masip.
The young winger cuts in from the left and fires with the right after Lewandowski created space for him with an unselfish run.
71'
ANOTHER CHANCE WASTED
Suddenly it's Valladolid creating chances and Anuar is one on one with Ter Stegen but he blazes it over the bar.
Ter Stegen's save he just made is fantastic as is the block by Kounde. Showing they can defend when they have to, to keep their clean sheet in tact.
69'
NO WAY!
Out of nowhere, Valladolid nearly score.
Plano strikes at draws a good save from Ter Stegen then it falls to Mesa - surely that effort is going in as it flies past the keeper but Kounde is there on the line to block it.
67'
PARTY TIME
Lewandowski has the Spotify Camp Nou bouncing - a great atmosphere in the stadium.
65'
Goal
Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona
GOAL: BARCELONA 3-0 REAL VALLADOLID
Just wow!
Lewandowski nets his fourth of the season and what a goal it is.
Dembele cuts in and plays a through ball to Lewy. He goes too wide then tries a back heel that deflects of Joaquin and goes into the back of the net.
Was it a pass? Was it an effort at goal? It's Lewandowski, he probably meant it.
61'
SUBSTITUTIONS
Barcelona: Araujo, Raphinha and Gavi off for Roberto, Fati and De Jong.
Raphinha gets a big applause from the fans - he has played very well tonight.
Valladolid: Villa and Leon on for I.Sanchez and Guardiola
59'
BIG ASK
It's a difficult task for Pacheta's men here being two down versus Barcelona.
58'
ATTACK VS DEFENCE
It's currently like a training drill. Barca are trying to break down Valladoli as they try to pass round them but they are just sitting in for now.
55'
BAD IN POSSESSION
The press is good from Barca but Valladolid have been really poor in possession. They are creating issues for themselves with square and under cooked passes in their own half.
53'
BIG CHANCE
Corner 13 finally causes a problem after the previous 12 led to nothing.
The ball fell to Garcia and his shot is blocked by Anuar, that may have been heading in.