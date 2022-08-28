Barcelona v Real Valladolid: Robert Lewandowski scores twice as Barca win 4-0

Liga / Matchday 3
Spotify Camp Nou / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Completed
4
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-valladolid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Valladolid
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Alex Smith
    By
    Alex Smith
    Updated 28/08/2022 at 19:27 GMT
    FT'
    Live comment icon
    FT: BARCELONA 4-0 REAL VALLADOLID
    Valladolid have been blown away.
    The three points are Barca's, they were in a confident mood and look very dangerous every time they go forward. It helps to have Lewandowski up top.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90+2'
    Live comment icon
    Sergi Roberto
    Goal
    Sergi Roberto
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL: BARCELONA 4-0 REAL VALLADOLID
    Lewandowski nearly has three but Roberto scores.
    The Polish star has his shot saved by Masip pushing it onto the bar.
    It then falls to Sergi Roberto who can't miss.
    90'
    GOAL MACHINE
    Eyes on Benzema, can you score as many as Lewy?
    88'
    PERFECT GOAL SEARCH
    Barca have three points in the bag and are now trying to score the perfect goal. Fati is trying back heels in the box and they seem to not want to shoot now.
    Roberto just had loads of space to cross and over hit it. Lewandowski has his head in his hands as he saw the chance for his hat-trick goal.
    85'
    FERRAN COMES CLOSE
    The ex-Man City player has only just come on and nearly bends a shot into the top corner. It took a deflection but the referee didn't spot it and it's a goal kick.
    We have had 14 Barcelona corners in this match, we don't need anymore!
    82'
    Live comment icon
    LAST SUB
    Dembele has been excellent and he goes off with Ferran Torres coming on.
    79'
    Live comment icon
    KIKE YELLOW
    Another bad tackle, another card - Kike gets a yellow for a studs showing trip on Fati.
    Kike Pérez
    Yellow card
    Kike Pérez
    Real Valladolid
    Real Valladolid
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Offsides1
    78'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD FOR J.SANCHEZ
    A frustrated tackle by Sanchez as he leaves a foot in on Lewandowski.
    Javi Sánchez
    Yellow card
    Javi Sánchez
    Real Valladolid
    Real Valladolid
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Free Kicks1
    77'
    Live comment icon
    SUBS FOR BOTH
    Anuar goes off and Arroyo comes on for the visitors.
    For Barca, Kessie is on for Busquets.
    75'
    UNSTOPPABLE
    You don't know what way he will turn, Dembele stands Valladolid up and turns to the right this time.
    He shoots but it hits the side netting.
    74'
    FATI WANTS A GOAL
    Fati was a super sub last week and he nearly does it again as he forces a good save from Masip.
    The young winger cuts in from the left and fires with the right after Lewandowski created space for him with an unselfish run.
    71'
    ANOTHER CHANCE WASTED
    Suddenly it's Valladolid creating chances and Anuar is one on one with Ter Stegen but he blazes it over the bar.
    Ter Stegen's save he just made is fantastic as is the block by Kounde. Showing they can defend when they have to, to keep their clean sheet in tact.
    69'
    NO WAY!
    Out of nowhere, Valladolid nearly score.
    Plano strikes at draws a good save from Ter Stegen then it falls to Mesa - surely that effort is going in as it flies past the keeper but Kounde is there on the line to block it.
    67'
    PARTY TIME
    Lewandowski has the Spotify Camp Nou bouncing - a great atmosphere in the stadium.
    65'
    Live comment icon
    Robert Lewandowski
    Goal
    Robert Lewandowski
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Goals2
    On target2
    Blocked Shots1
    Hit Post / Hit Bar1
    GOAL: BARCELONA 3-0 REAL VALLADOLID
    Just wow!
    Lewandowski nets his fourth of the season and what a goal it is.
    Dembele cuts in and plays a through ball to Lewy. He goes too wide then tries a back heel that deflects of Joaquin and goes into the back of the net.
    Was it a pass? Was it an effort at goal? It's Lewandowski, he probably meant it.
    61'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTIONS
    Barcelona: Araujo, Raphinha and Gavi off for Roberto, Fati and De Jong.
    Raphinha gets a big applause from the fans - he has played very well tonight.
    Valladolid: Villa and Leon on for I.Sanchez and Guardiola
    59'
    BIG ASK
    It's a difficult task for Pacheta's men here being two down versus Barcelona.
    58'
    ATTACK VS DEFENCE
    It's currently like a training drill. Barca are trying to break down Valladoli as they try to pass round them but they are just sitting in for now.
    55'
    BAD IN POSSESSION
    The press is good from Barca but Valladolid have been really poor in possession. They are creating issues for themselves with square and under cooked passes in their own half.
    53'
    BIG CHANCE
    Corner 13 finally causes a problem after the previous 12 led to nothing.
    The ball fell to Garcia and his shot is blocked by Anuar, that may have been heading in.