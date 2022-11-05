Barcelona vs Almeria LIVE! Dembele breaks deadlock on Pique farewell
La Liga / Matchday 13
Spotify Camp Nou / 05.11.2022
Advertisement
Ad
FULL TIME
A COMFORTABLE VICTORY FOR BARCELONA
It could have been many more than two, given their first-half chances, but when they got this lead they were happy to settled for it. Thanks for following the game with us.
89'
FATI TRIES TO FIND LEWANDOWSKI IN THE BOX
But Samu gets there first and gets a nasty kick from the Pole for his troubles.
84'
PIQUE LEAVES THE FIELD FOR THE LAST TIME
He hugs every Barcelona player before leaving the field. Christensen repaces him.
79'
PORTILLO COMES ON FOR ROBERTONE
A likely unsubstantial substitution.
78'
LEWANDOWSKI SHOOTS FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX
But Fernando stops the effort comfortably.
74'
CHANCE FOR FATI!
He latches onto Raphinia's inswinging ball from the right flank but Fernando's reaction stop sees the ball deflected over the bar.
70'
FATI PUTS BALL IN NET
But he was clearly offside.
67'
RAPHINIA AND GAVI GO ON
Dembele and Busquets come off.
62'
Goal
Frenkie de Jong
FC Barcelona
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Fouls4
GOAL FOR BARCELONA!
Alba's cross is met by Fair but Fernando stops and de Jong slams home the rebound.
58'
DEMBELE DALLY COSTS GOAL
He went round the keeper then hesitated as defenders got back on the line and was dispossessed before he could shoot.
57'
TORRES FINDS BALDE AT THE FAR POST
But he can only head the ball into the keeper's arms.
53'
TORRES ALMOST GETS THROUGH
But the forward has the ball played off him for a goal kick.
48'
Goal
Ousmane Dembélé
FC Barcelona
Goals1
On target2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
GOAL FOR BARCELONA!
Busquets plays a long ball to the right wing where Dembele dances inside two defenders and then strokes a balll inside the far post.
46'
BARCA GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
46'
BABIC AND SOUSA HAVE COME ON
Kaiky and Baptistao have not returned for the second half.
HALF TIME
SOMEHOW BARCELONA HAVE NOT MANAGED TO SCORE
45+2'
DE JONG SHOOTS FROM JUST INSIDE AREA
Once more Fernando saves diving to his left.
45+1'
ALBA CROSSES INTO CENTRE
But Pedri cannot get enough power in his header and Fernando saves.
44'
CARBON COPY OF TORRES MISS
De Jong plays in Torres in the inside left channel but again Fernando is out to block his shot.
42'
LEWANDOWSKI HEADS WIDE
Another fine cross from Balde and Lewandowski rises highest but heads wide.