Barcelona vs Almeria LIVE! Dembele breaks deadlock on Pique farewell

La Liga / Matchday 13
Spotify Camp Nou / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ud-almeria/teamcenter.shtml
UD Almería
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 05/11/2022 at 21:57 GMT
    FULL TIME
    Live comment icon
    A COMFORTABLE VICTORY FOR BARCELONA
    It could have been many more than two, given their first-half chances, but when they got this lead they were happy to settled for it. Thanks for following the game with us.
    89'
    FATI TRIES TO FIND LEWANDOWSKI IN THE BOX
    But Samu gets there first and gets a nasty kick from the Pole for his troubles.
    84'
    Live comment icon
    PIQUE LEAVES THE FIELD FOR THE LAST TIME
    He hugs every Barcelona player before leaving the field. Christensen repaces him.
    79'
    Live comment icon
    PORTILLO COMES ON FOR ROBERTONE
    A likely unsubstantial substitution.
    78'
    LEWANDOWSKI SHOOTS FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX
    But Fernando stops the effort comfortably.
    74'
    Live comment icon
    CHANCE FOR FATI!
    He latches onto Raphinia's inswinging ball from the right flank but Fernando's reaction stop sees the ball deflected over the bar.
    70'
    Live comment icon
    FATI PUTS BALL IN NET
    But he was clearly offside.
    67'
    Live comment icon
    RAPHINIA AND GAVI GO ON
    Dembele and Busquets come off.
    62'
    Live comment icon
    Frenkie de Jong
    Goal
    Frenkie de Jong
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Goals1
    On target2
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls4
    GOAL FOR BARCELONA!
    Alba's cross is met by Fair but Fernando stops and de Jong slams home the rebound.
    58'
    DEMBELE DALLY COSTS GOAL
    He went round the keeper then hesitated as defenders got back on the line and was dispossessed before he could shoot.
    57'
    TORRES FINDS BALDE AT THE FAR POST
    But he can only head the ball into the keeper's arms.
    53'
    TORRES ALMOST GETS THROUGH
    But the forward has the ball played off him for a goal kick.
    48'
    Live comment icon
    Ousmane Dembélé
    Goal
    Ousmane Dembélé
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Goals1
    On target2
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    GOAL FOR BARCELONA!
    Busquets plays a long ball to the right wing where Dembele dances inside two defenders and then strokes a balll inside the far post.
    46'
    Live comment icon
    BARCA GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
    46'
    Live comment icon
    BABIC AND SOUSA HAVE COME ON
    Kaiky and Baptistao have not returned for the second half.
    HALF TIME
    Live comment icon
    SOMEHOW BARCELONA HAVE NOT MANAGED TO SCORE
    45+2'
    DE JONG SHOOTS FROM JUST INSIDE AREA
    Once more Fernando saves diving to his left.
    45+1'
    ALBA CROSSES INTO CENTRE
    But Pedri cannot get enough power in his header and Fernando saves.
    44'
    CARBON COPY OF TORRES MISS
    De Jong plays in Torres in the inside left channel but again Fernando is out to block his shot.
    42'
    LEWANDOWSKI HEADS WIDE
    Another fine cross from Balde and Lewandowski rises highest but heads wide.