Barcelona v Villarreal live! - Latest from Camp Nou as Barcelona defeat Villarreal 3-0!
La Liga / Matchday 10
Spotify Camp Nou / 20.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
REPORT!
Thanks for joining us.
Lewandowski double helps Barcelona return to winning ways with big victory over Villarreal
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: BARCELONA 3-0 VILLARREAL
What a good win for Barcelona, as their first half performance blows away Villarreal at the Camp Nou. Report to follow...
Image credit: Getty Images
90+2'
Villarreal CF
YELLOW CARD
Pau Torres is shown a late yellow card.
Yellow card
Pau Torres
Villarreal CF
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks4
90+1'
WIDE!
Morales has his best moment for Villarreal since coming on, but his strike from inside the penalty area goes just wide! Sums up the visitors' evening.
90'
THREE ADDED MINUTES
There will be three minutes of injury time.
85'
WIDE!
Dembele finds Pedri in loads of space outside the penalty area, and he drills a low shot from 25-yards out which flies just past the far post!
81'
GATHERED WELL
Alba plays a forward pass from deep for Torres to chase, but Rulli is out to gather the ball.
80'
Villarreal CF
Off
Raúl Albiol
Villarreal CF
Free Kicks3
On
Aïssa Mandi
Villarreal CF
78'
FC Barcelona
JUST WIDE!
Barcelona almost have their fourth! Dembele meets Pedri's cross-field pass on the right flank. He plays a through-ball first time for Raphinha, but his shot goes wide of the post!
77'
FC Barcelona
Kounde is replaced by Pique, and the Barcelona veteran is greeted with a lot of boos. Oh dear.
Off
Jules Koundé
FC Barcelona
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
On
Gerard Piqué
FC Barcelona
74'
FC Barcelona
Off
Ansu Fati
FC Barcelona
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
On
Raphinha
FC Barcelona
73'
FC Barcelona
Fati comes off for Raphinha, and Lewandowski is replaced by Dembele.
Off
Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona
On
Ousmane Dembélé
FC Barcelona
71'
CHANCE!
Villarreal have a big chance to score! Parejo stands over a free-kick from 30-yards out right of centre, and clips a ball towards the back post from the set-piece. Baena out jumps Kounde and gets his head onto the ball inside the penalty area, but his headed effort goes just over the bar!
70'
FC Barcelona
Off
Sergi Roberto
FC Barcelona
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Héctor Bellerín
FC Barcelona
70'
FC Barcelona
Off
Frenkie de Jong
FC Barcelona
Fouls against2
Free Kicks3
On
Sergio Busquets
FC Barcelona
68'
PACE OF THE GAME HAS DROPPED
Understandably, the game has slowed down considerably compared to the first half, as both sides seem to think that the match is over in terms of the result.
66'
MORE CHANGES IMMINENT
Bellerin and Busquets are stripped and ready to enter the action for Blaugrana.
65'
FREE-KICK
De Jong is dispossessed in midfield and Baena looks to progress the ball past the halfway line with a forward run, but Gavi gets there to make a tackle and nick the ball off the Villarreal man. Regardless, the referee awards a free-kick to the Yellow Submarine.
61'
GOOD DEFENDING
Villarreal almost break free as Parejo tries to feed in Morales - a situation that would've seen him one-on-one with Kounde, but there is not enough on the pass as Barca defender makes a key interception on the stretch.
57'
Villarreal CF
Off
Nicolas Jackson
Villarreal CF
On
Alberto Moreno
Villarreal CF