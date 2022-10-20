Barcelona v Villarreal live! - Latest from Camp Nou as Barcelona defeat Villarreal 3-0!

La Liga / Matchday 10
Spotify Camp Nou / 20.10.2022
FC Barcelona
Completed
3
0
Villarreal CF
    REPORT!
    Thanks for joining us.
    Lewandowski double helps Barcelona return to winning ways with big victory over Villarreal
    End of 2nd Half
    90+3'
    FULL-TIME: BARCELONA 3-0 VILLARREAL
    What a good win for Barcelona, as their first half performance blows away Villarreal at the Camp Nou. Report to follow...

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90+2'
    Villarreal CF
    YELLOW CARD
    Pau Torres is shown a late yellow card.
    90+1'
    WIDE!
    Morales has his best moment for Villarreal since coming on, but his strike from inside the penalty area goes just wide! Sums up the visitors' evening.
    90'
    THREE ADDED MINUTES
    There will be three minutes of injury time.
    85'
    WIDE!
    Dembele finds Pedri in loads of space outside the penalty area, and he drills a low shot from 25-yards out which flies just past the far post!
    81'
    GATHERED WELL
    Alba plays a forward pass from deep for Torres to chase, but Rulli is out to gather the ball.
    80'
    Villarreal CF
    78'
    FC Barcelona
    JUST WIDE!
    Barcelona almost have their fourth! Dembele meets Pedri's cross-field pass on the right flank. He plays a through-ball first time for Raphinha, but his shot goes wide of the post!
    77'
    Live comment icon
    Kounde is replaced by Pique, and the Barcelona veteran is greeted with a lot of boos. Oh dear.
    74'
    FC Barcelona
    73'
    FC Barcelona
    Fati comes off for Raphinha, and Lewandowski is replaced by Dembele.
    71'
    CHANCE!
    Villarreal have a big chance to score! Parejo stands over a free-kick from 30-yards out right of centre, and clips a ball towards the back post from the set-piece. Baena out jumps Kounde and gets his head onto the ball inside the penalty area, but his headed effort goes just over the bar!
    70'
    Live comment icon
    70'
    FC Barcelona
    68'
    PACE OF THE GAME HAS DROPPED
    Understandably, the game has slowed down considerably compared to the first half, as both sides seem to think that the match is over in terms of the result.
    66'
    MORE CHANGES IMMINENT
    Bellerin and Busquets are stripped and ready to enter the action for Blaugrana.
    65'
    FREE-KICK
    De Jong is dispossessed in midfield and Baena looks to progress the ball past the halfway line with a forward run, but Gavi gets there to make a tackle and nick the ball off the Villarreal man. Regardless, the referee awards a free-kick to the Yellow Submarine.
    61'
    GOOD DEFENDING
    Villarreal almost break free as Parejo tries to feed in Morales - a situation that would've seen him one-on-one with Kounde, but there is not enough on the pass as Barca defender makes a key interception on the stretch.
    57'
    Villarreal CF
