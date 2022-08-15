Getafe vs Atletico Madrid live updates - latest La Liga score as visitors win 3-0!

Liga / Matchday 1
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez / 15.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/getafe-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Getafe CF
Completed
0
3
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 15/08/2022 at 19:25 GMT
    THANKS FOR JOINING US
    Thanks for your company tonight, hope you enjoyed the commentary. Until next time, goodbye.
    End of 2nd Half
    90+3'
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: GETAFE 0-3 ATLETICO MADRID
    In the end, a fairly comfortable win for Atletico de Madrid. Report:
    A Morata brace and Griezmann strike sees Atletico ease past Getafe in opener
    90+2'
    Live comment icon
    FREE-KICK TO ATLETI - SAVED!
    Atleti win a late free-kick in injury time in a dangerous position just outside the box.
    Griezmann goes for goal with a low strike, but Soria does well to get down low and parry it away.
    90'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Yannick Carrasco is shown a late caution for pulling down Portu whilst he was mid-attack.
    Yannick Carrasco
    Yellow card
    Yannick Carrasco
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    90'
    Live comment icon
    FOUR ADDED MINUTES
    There will be four minutes of injury time.
    89'
    NOT MUCH TO REPORT IN LAST FEW MINUTES
    As expected, the intensity of the game has dropped off significantly in the last few minutes.
    The only real chance of note was from De Paul, but his shot from distance sailed well wide.
    83'
    Live comment icon
    João Félix
    Off
    João Félix
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Assists3
    On target1
    Blocked Shots2
    Fouls3
    Ángel Correa
    On
    Ángel Correa
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    82'
    Live comment icon
    ATLETICO DOUBLE CHANGE
    To wind the clock down, Diego Simeone makes some late changes for his side.
    Off: Morata, Felix
    On: Correa, Cunha
    Álvaro Morata
    Off
    Álvaro Morata
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Goals2
    On target2
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Matheus Cunha
    On
    Matheus Cunha
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    81'
    Live comment icon
    Getafe CF
    GETAFE DOUBLE CHANGE
    Off: Unal, Mayoral
    On: Moi, Mata
    Borja Mayoral
    Off
    Borja Mayoral
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    Fouls against2
    Hit Post / Hit Bar1
    Wide2
    Moi Parra
    On
    Moi Parra
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    75'
    Live comment icon
    Atlético Madrid
    Antoine Griezmann
    Goal
    Antoine Griezmann
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Goals1
    On target1
    Free Kicks1
    GOALLLLL! ATLETI PUNISH GETAFE
    A minute after that poor miss from Mayoral, Atletico have their third, and that is surely game, set and match here at the Alfonso Perez.
    Griezmann, who has been on the pitch for just ten minutes, gets in on the act, finishing beautifully low into the goal from the edge of the area.
    73'
    OTHER BIG CHANCE GOES BEGGING FOR GETAFE!
    What a big chance that was. Once again, Iglesias delivers in a beauty of a cross from the right flank towards the far post. Mayoral gets his head on it, but it goes wide of the post!
    68'
    Live comment icon
    GETAFE CHANGE
    Seaone replaces Maksimovic.
    Nemanja Maksimovic
    Off
    Nemanja Maksimovic
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    Fouls1
    Jaime Seoane
    On
    Jaime Seoane
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    68'
    VITAL BLOCK!
    A cross from the right flank is put into the box for Morata at the far post, but before he can meet it, Mitrovic is there to get a vital header to clear it for a corner.
    63'
    Live comment icon
    OVER!
    Getafe have a great chance with a free-kick from just outside the D, but Unal puts it over the bar!
    It was a good effort from the forward, as he tries to curl it into the top-left corner, but it narrowly goes over the bar.
    62'
    Live comment icon
    Thomas Lemar
    Off
    Thomas Lemar
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Fouls against1
    Corners1
    Antoine Griezmann
    On
    Antoine Griezmann
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    62'
    Live comment icon
    Saúl
    Off
    Saúl
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls2
    Offsides1
    Yannick Carrasco
    On
    Yannick Carrasco
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    61'
    Live comment icon
    ATLETI TRIPLE CHANGE
    Off: Lemar, Saul, Llorente
    On: De Paul, Carrasco, Griezmann
    Marcos Llorente
    Off
    Marcos Llorente
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Fouls1
    Rodrigo De Paul
    On
    Rodrigo De Paul
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    59'
    Live comment icon
    Atlético Madrid
    Álvaro Morata
    Goal
    Álvaro Morata
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Goals2
    On target2
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    GOALLLLL! MORATA HAS HIS BRACE
    Atletico Madrid double their advantage! Morata finishes brilliantly high into the roof of the net from the left-side of the penalty area. Soria had absolutely no chance! 2-0! Joao Felix with his second assist of the game too!
    57'
    Live comment icon
    GETAFE SUBSTITUTION
    Carles Alena is replaced by Portu for Los Azulones.
    Carles Aleña
    Off
    Carles Aleña
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls3
    Fouls against3
    Wide1
    Portu
    On
    Portu
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    55'
    Live comment icon
    Getafe CF
    YELLOW CARD
    Carles Alena is shown a caution for a late lunge on Joao Felix.
    Carles Aleña
    Yellow card
    Carles Aleña
    Getafe CF
    Getafe CF
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against3
    Wide1