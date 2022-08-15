Getafe vs Atletico Madrid live updates - latest La Liga score as visitors win 3-0!
Liga / Matchday 1
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez / 15.08.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: GETAFE 0-3 ATLETICO MADRID
In the end, a fairly comfortable win for Atletico de Madrid. Report:
A Morata brace and Griezmann strike sees Atletico ease past Getafe in opener
90+2'
FREE-KICK TO ATLETI - SAVED!
Atleti win a late free-kick in injury time in a dangerous position just outside the box.
Griezmann goes for goal with a low strike, but Soria does well to get down low and parry it away.
90'
YELLOW CARD
Yannick Carrasco is shown a late caution for pulling down Portu whilst he was mid-attack.
Yellow card
Yannick Carrasco
Atlético Madrid
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
90'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
There will be four minutes of injury time.
89'
NOT MUCH TO REPORT IN LAST FEW MINUTES
As expected, the intensity of the game has dropped off significantly in the last few minutes.
The only real chance of note was from De Paul, but his shot from distance sailed well wide.
83'
Off
João Félix
Atlético Madrid
Assists3
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Fouls3
On
Ángel Correa
Atlético Madrid
82'
ATLETICO DOUBLE CHANGE
To wind the clock down, Diego Simeone makes some late changes for his side.
Off: Morata, Felix
On: Correa, Cunha
Off
Álvaro Morata
Atlético Madrid
Goals2
On target2
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Matheus Cunha
Atlético Madrid
81'
Getafe CF
GETAFE DOUBLE CHANGE
Off: Unal, Mayoral
On: Moi, Mata
Off
Borja Mayoral
Getafe CF
Fouls against2
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Wide2
On
Moi Parra
Getafe CF
75'
Atlético Madrid
Goal
Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Free Kicks1
GOALLLLL! ATLETI PUNISH GETAFE
A minute after that poor miss from Mayoral, Atletico have their third, and that is surely game, set and match here at the Alfonso Perez.
Griezmann, who has been on the pitch for just ten minutes, gets in on the act, finishing beautifully low into the goal from the edge of the area.
73'
OTHER BIG CHANCE GOES BEGGING FOR GETAFE!
What a big chance that was. Once again, Iglesias delivers in a beauty of a cross from the right flank towards the far post. Mayoral gets his head on it, but it goes wide of the post!
68'
GETAFE CHANGE
Seaone replaces Maksimovic.
Off
Nemanja Maksimovic
Getafe CF
Fouls1
On
Jaime Seoane
Getafe CF
68'
VITAL BLOCK!
A cross from the right flank is put into the box for Morata at the far post, but before he can meet it, Mitrovic is there to get a vital header to clear it for a corner.
63'
OVER!
Getafe have a great chance with a free-kick from just outside the D, but Unal puts it over the bar!
It was a good effort from the forward, as he tries to curl it into the top-left corner, but it narrowly goes over the bar.
62'
Off
Thomas Lemar
Atlético Madrid
Fouls against1
Corners1
On
Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
62'
Off
Saúl
Atlético Madrid
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Offsides1
On
Yannick Carrasco
Atlético Madrid
61'
ATLETI TRIPLE CHANGE
Off: Lemar, Saul, Llorente
On: De Paul, Carrasco, Griezmann
Off
Marcos Llorente
Atlético Madrid
Fouls1
On
Rodrigo De Paul
Atlético Madrid
59'
Atlético Madrid
Goal
Álvaro Morata
Atlético Madrid
Goals2
On target2
Fouls2
Fouls against1
GOALLLLL! MORATA HAS HIS BRACE
Atletico Madrid double their advantage! Morata finishes brilliantly high into the roof of the net from the left-side of the penalty area. Soria had absolutely no chance! 2-0! Joao Felix with his second assist of the game too!
57'
GETAFE SUBSTITUTION
Carles Alena is replaced by Portu for Los Azulones.
Off
Carles Aleña
Getafe CF
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against3
Wide1
On
Portu
Getafe CF
55'
Getafe CF
YELLOW CARD
Carles Alena is shown a caution for a late lunge on Joao Felix.
Yellow card
Carles Aleña
Getafe CF
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against3
Wide1