Getafe CF - Atlético Madrid

Liga / Matchday 1
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez / 15.08.2022
Getafe CF
Getafe CF
Not started
-
-
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid
Lineups

Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
4-4-2
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Getafe CF logo
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Getafe CF

Atlético Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Villarreal CFVIL
11003
2
CA OsasunaOSA
11003
3
Real SociedadRSO
11003
3
Valencia CFVCF
11003
5
RC CeltaCEL
10101
9
Atlético MadridATM
00000
9
Getafe CFGTF
00000
Follow the Liga live Football match between Getafe CF and Atlético Madrid with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 15 August 2022.

Catch the latest Getafe CF and Atlético Madrid news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

