Girona FC - Cádiz CF

La Liga / Matchday 9
Estadio Montilivi / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-girona/teamcenter.shtml
Girona FC
Completed
1
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cadiz-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Cádiz CF
Highlights

Girona FC
Cádiz CF

Statistics

Girona FC logo
Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
Cádiz CF logo
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
1

Goals

1
64%
Possession
36%
6
Corners
2
14
6
6
2
6
Shots on target
2
14
Shots off target
6
475
Total passes
275

Lineups

Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
5-3-2
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
Girona FC jersey
Girona FC
5-3-2
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
Girona FC logo
Girona FC
Cádiz CF logo
Cádiz CF
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
871022
2
Real MadridRMA
871022
3
Atlético MadridATM
961219
4
Real SociedadRSO
961219
5
Athletic ClubATH
952217
14
Girona FCGIR
92258
19
Cádiz CFCÁD
91356
