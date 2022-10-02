Girona FC - Real Sociedad

Liga / Matchday 7
Estadio Montilivi / 02.10.2022
Girona FC
Not started
-
-
Real Sociedad
Lineups

Girona FC
3-4-3
Real Sociedad
4-3-1-2
Girona FC
3-4-3
Real Sociedad
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Girona FC
Real Sociedad
0

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Girona FC

Real Sociedad

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
660018
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
651016
3
Athletic ClubATH
751116
4
Real BetisRBB
650115
5
Atlético MadridATM
741213
8
Real SociedadRSO
631210
11
Girona FCGIR
62137
