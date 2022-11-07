Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid LIVE: Oscar Trejo has fired Rayo back into the lead
La Liga / Matchday 13
Vallecas / 07.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
Rayo Vallecano pull off a famous win, beating Real Madrid 3-2! It is the first defeat for Los Blancos in La Liga this season.
98'
YELLOW CARD - REAL MADRID
Lucas V is booked for a cynical challenge.
96'
LAST FEW MOMENTS
Vallecano are temporarily down to ten men following a knock on Garcia, they could really do with him for these last two minutes!
95'
CORNER AFTER CORNER
Real Madrid have another corner here, really intense pressure from Ancelotti's men.
94'
REAL PUSHING
Los Blancos pressure is almost suffocating Vallecano here! They have four more minutes to hang on for a famous win.
91'
YELLOW CARD - RAYO VALLECANO
Chavarria is booked.
90'
EIGHT ADDITIONAL MINUTES!
There will be a minimum of eight minutes added on here. The Rayo players are NOT happy.
89'
BIG CHANCE MISSED!
Marco Asensio puts in a sensational cross but Rodrygo blasts it over from point blank range!
89'
REFUSING TO SIT BACK
Vallecano do not have 11 men behind the ball as you'd probably expect, but instead are leaving men up for the counter.
88'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR RAYO VALLECANO
Falcao and Chavarria are on for Palazon and Camello.
87'
YELLOW CARD - RAYO VALLECANO
Ivan Balliu is booked.
85'
SUBSTITUTION - REAL MADRID
Lucas Vazquez is on for Carvajal.
Off
Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid
On
Lucas Vázquez
Real Madrid
84'
REAL PUSHING ON
Madrid are sensing that it really is now or never. They are pouring forward at every opportunity and only leaving two players back at a time.
85'
SUBSTITUTION - REAL MADRID
Nacho is on for Mendy.
Off
Ferland Mendy
Real Madrid
On
Nacho
Real Madrid
81'
PRESS MACHINE
Rayo Vallecano are still pressing Madrid in the 82nd minute with the same intensity and hunger as they did in the first 10 minutes. It's incredible to see just how much they are willing to fight for these three points.
79'
SUBSTITUTION - RAYO VALLECANO
Cisse is on for Comesana.
Off
Santi Comesaña
Rayo Vallecano
On
Pathé Ciss
Rayo Vallecano
79'
SUBSTITUTION - REAL MADRID
Luka Modric is off, Mariano is on.
Off
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
On
Mariano Díaz
Real Madrid
77'
END TO END
Blink and you will miss so much in this match! Rayo have a 3v3 attack but they can't make it count and in an instant Asensio is up the other end and wins a corner.
74'
OVER!
Camello has a header but it's high and wide of the target. Rayo still pushing forward.
71'
SUBSTITUTION - RAYO VALLECANO
Unai Lopez is on for goalscorer Trejo.
Off
Óscar Trejo
Rayo Vallecano
On
Unai López
Rayo Vallecano