Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid LIVE: Oscar Trejo has fired Rayo back into the lead

La Liga / Matchday 13
Vallecas / 07.11.2022
Rayo Vallecano
Completed
3
2
Real Madrid
Aaron Barton
By
Aaron Barton
Updated 07/11/2022 at 22:02 GMT
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
Rayo Vallecano pull off a famous win, beating Real Madrid 3-2! It is the first defeat for Los Blancos in La Liga this season.
98'
YELLOW CARD - REAL MADRID
Lucas V is booked for a cynical challenge.
Lucas Vázquez
Yellow card
Lucas Vázquez
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
96'
LAST FEW MOMENTS
Vallecano are temporarily down to ten men following a knock on Garcia, they could really do with him for these last two minutes!
95'
CORNER AFTER CORNER
Real Madrid have another corner here, really intense pressure from Ancelotti's men.
94'
REAL PUSHING
Los Blancos pressure is almost suffocating Vallecano here! They have four more minutes to hang on for a famous win.
91'
YELLOW CARD - RAYO VALLECANO
Chavarria is booked.
Pep Chavarría
Yellow card
Pep Chavarría
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
90'
EIGHT ADDITIONAL MINUTES!
There will be a minimum of eight minutes added on here. The Rayo players are NOT happy.
89'
BIG CHANCE MISSED!
Marco Asensio puts in a sensational cross but Rodrygo blasts it over from point blank range!
89'
REFUSING TO SIT BACK
Vallecano do not have 11 men behind the ball as you'd probably expect, but instead are leaving men up for the counter.
88'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR RAYO VALLECANO
Falcao and Chavarria are on for Palazon and Camello.
87'
Live comment icon
YELLOW CARD - RAYO VALLECANO
Ivan Balliu is booked.
Iván Balliu
Yellow card
Iván Balliu
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
85'
SUBSTITUTION - REAL MADRID
Lucas Vazquez is on for Carvajal.
Dani Carvajal
Off
Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Lucas Vázquez
On
Lucas Vázquez
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
84'
REAL PUSHING ON
Madrid are sensing that it really is now or never. They are pouring forward at every opportunity and only leaving two players back at a time.
85'
SUBSTITUTION - REAL MADRID
Nacho is on for Mendy.
Ferland Mendy
Off
Ferland Mendy
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks5
Nacho
On
Nacho
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
81'
PRESS MACHINE
Rayo Vallecano are still pressing Madrid in the 82nd minute with the same intensity and hunger as they did in the first 10 minutes. It's incredible to see just how much they are willing to fight for these three points.
79'
SUBSTITUTION - RAYO VALLECANO
Cisse is on for Comesana.
Santi Comesaña
Off
Santi Comesaña
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls3
Pathé Ciss
On
Pathé Ciss
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
79'
SUBSTITUTION - REAL MADRID
Luka Modric is off, Mariano is on.
Luka Modric
Off
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Mariano Díaz
On
Mariano Díaz
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
77'
END TO END
Blink and you will miss so much in this match! Rayo have a 3v3 attack but they can't make it count and in an instant Asensio is up the other end and wins a corner.
74'
OVER!
Camello has a header but it's high and wide of the target. Rayo still pushing forward.
71'
SUBSTITUTION - RAYO VALLECANO
Unai Lopez is on for goalscorer Trejo.
Óscar Trejo
Off
Óscar Trejo
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Unai López
On
Unai López
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano