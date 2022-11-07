Rayo Vallecano - Real Madrid

La Liga / Matchday 13
Vallecas / 07.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rayo-vallecano/teamcenter.shtml
Rayo Vallecano
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
Lineups

Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
4-3-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rayo Vallecano logo
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
13111134
2
Real MadridRMA
12102032
3
Real BetisRBB
1382326
4
Atlético MadridATM
1373324
5
CA OsasunaOSA
1372423
9
Rayo VallecanoRVM
1253418
Latest news

La Liga

Joao Felix climbs off bench to snatch point for under pressure Simeone's Atletico

6 hours ago

La Liga

Dembele and De Jong on target as Barcelona beat Almeria in Pique farewell

a day ago

