Celta Vigo v Real Madrid live: Karim Benzema and Luka Modric start as Los Blancos travel to Galicia!
Liga / Matchday 2
Estadio Abanca-Balaídos / 20.08.2022
Live
5'
OVER!
Fede Valverde has a go from distance - around 25-yards out, but his effort is always rising and goes well over the bar.
3'
SAVED COMFORTABLY
Courtois holds the free-kick from Rodriguez easily - that did not trouble him one bit.
2'
FREE-KICK!
Carvajal is caught in possession playing out from the back, and Paciencia gets the ball at his feet. Vinicius Jr. makes a tactical foul to bring the Celta forward down but that gives the home side a free-kick in a dangerous position.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF!
We are underway here in Vigo! Celta get the ball rolling from the centre circle.
20:55
PLAYERS ARE OUT
The players make their way out onto the Balaidos pitch. We are not far away now!
20:50
TEN MINUTE COUNTDOWN
20:45
SOME STATS
- Real Madrid have won more away games at Balaidos in the 21st century than they have at any other venue (13).
- Celta have lost only two of their last 11 La Liga home games (W6, D3)
20:40
WILL CELTA'S TALISMAN GET ON THE SCORESHEET TONIGHT?
20:35
KICK OFF IS APPROACHING!
Less than 30 minutes until we get underway here in Vigo.
20:30
RECENT HEAD TO HEAD
Real Madrid have tasted victory in each of their last four visits to Balaidos. Los Blancos secured a 2-1 win in Vigo last season.
Celta have also failed to win in any of their last 16 matches against Real Madrid (D2, L14).
20:25
Real Madrid
AS FOR LOS BLANCOS...
Real Madrid started their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over Almeria last weekend at the Power Horse Stadium on the south coast of Andalusia.
It was not a vintage Los Blancos performance, and summer signing Aurelien Tchouameni did not have the best of games.
However, with Casemiro's imminent departure to Manchester United - the midfielder does not make the squad tonight - the Frenchman will have to step up in the weeks ahead if he wants to secure that shirt.
20:20
RC Celta
IN DEPTH
After starting off their La Liga campaign with a 2-2 draw against Espanyol last weekend - a game in which they lost a 2-0 lead - Celta will be looking to claim a scalp this time around as Real Madrid make the trip north to Galicia.
After finishing 11th in Spain's top flight last season, Celta's aim for this campaign will be to challenge for European football. However, in such a competitive division, this will be a tough ask for Eduardo Coutet's side.
20:15
INSIDE THE CELTA DRESSING ROOM
20:10
Real Madrid
REAL MADRID TEAM NEWS
Carlo Ancelotti has also named his team for tonight's game, and the Italian makes four changes from the 2-1 win away at Almeria last weekend.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Benzema, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Vinicius Jr, Mendy.
Subs: Lunin, Lopez, Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Vazquez, Ceballos, Rudiger, Mariano.
20:05
RC Celta
CELTA TEAM NEWS!
Coach Eduardo Coudet has named his starting XI for this big match for his side.
Celta de Vigo: Marchesin, Mallo, Aidoo, Unai, Galan, Tapia, Beltran, Oscar Rodriguez, Cervi, Paciencia, Aspas.
Subs: Mingueza, Perez, Villar, Baeza, Swedberg, Vazquez, Solari, de la Torre, Dominguez, Veiga, Rodriguez, Fernandez
20:00
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text coverage of this evening's La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid at Balaidos.
I'm Ethan van Ristell and thanks for joining me!
Team news is on the way!
Image credit: Getty Images