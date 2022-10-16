RC Celta - Real Sociedad

La Liga / Matchday 9
Estadio Abanca-Balaídos / 16.10.2022
RC Celta
Completed
1
2
Real Sociedad
Highlights

RC Celta
Real Sociedad

Statistics

RC Celta logo
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
1

Goals

2
53%
Possession
47%
1
Corners
6
5
3
0
6
3
Shots on target
6
5
Shots off target
0
463
Total passes
396

Lineups

RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-1-2
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-1-2
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-1-2
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-1-2
RC Celta logo
RC Celta
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
981025
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
971122
3
Atlético MadridATM
961219
4
Real SociedadRSO
961219
5
Athletic ClubATH
952217
11
RC CeltaCEL
931510
