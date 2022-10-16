RC Celta - Real Sociedad
La Liga / Matchday 9
Estadio Abanca-Balaídos / 16.10.2022
Highlights
Statistics
1
Goals
2
53%
Possession
47%
1
Corners
6
5
3
0
6
3
Shots on target
6
5
Shots off target
0
463
Total passes
396
Lineups
4-3-1-2
4-3-1-2
Scorers
Cards
- J. Strand Larsen(45+8')
- Hugo Mallo(49')
- C. Pérez(78')
- Ó. Mingueza(81')
- A. Marchesín(90+2')
- A. Illarramendi(24')
- R. Le Normand(45')
- M. Zubimendi(45+4')
- D. Silva(68')
- I. Zubeldia(69')
- A. Barrenetxea(89')
- R. Navarro(90+4')
