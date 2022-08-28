La Liga - Espanyol v Real Madrid latest score - live build-up as visitors look to make it three straight wins
Liga / Matchday 3
RCDE Stadium / 28.08.2022
20:35
DID YOU KNOW?
Espanyol have won just two of their last 27 meetings with Real Madrid in LaLiga (D3 L22), both occasions at home (1-0 in February 2018 and 2-1 in October 2021).
20:30
BARCELONA THRASH VALLADOLID
Barcelona have leapfrogged Real Madrid in the early La Liga table following their 4-0 win over Valladolid.
Carlo Ancelotti's side start the night fourth, three points off the pace setters Betis.
Lewandowski hits brace as Barca thrash Valladolid
20:25
NO MORE SIGNINGS - ANCELOTTI
Carlo Ancelotti says his team won't make any signings between now and the end of the window despite the sale of Casemiro.
Ancelotti: ‘Real won’t make signings in the last week of the transfer window’
20:20
JOSELU FEATURES FOR HOSTS
As expected, Joselu continues in Espanyol's attack, partnered by Nico Melamed. In defence, Fernando Calero comes in for the suspended Sergi Gomez, who was shown a red card in the 2-0 defeat to Rayo last time out.
20:15
KROOS RETURNS
After missing the Celta game through illness, Toni Kroos returns to Real Madrid's midfield, with Eduardo Camavinga dropping to the bench.
Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr join Karim Benzema in attack.
Nacho is absent with a muscular problem.
20:10
REAL MADRID'S TEAM
And here's how the visitors look tonight...
20:05
ESPANYOL'S TEAM
Here's how the hosts line up tonight...
20:00
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Liga clash between Espanyol and Real Madrid.
Having already defeated Almeria and Celta Vigo, Los Blancos are bidding to make it three straight wins in La Liga.
We'll have the team news next! Kick-off is just an hour away.