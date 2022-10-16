RCD Espanyol - Real Valladolid

La Liga / Matchday 9
RCDE Stadium / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-espanyol/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Espanyol
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-valladolid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Valladolid
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4-5-1
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
4-3-3
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4-5-1
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RCD Espanyol logo
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
Real Valladolid logo
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

RCD Espanyol

Real Valladolid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
981025
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
971122
3
Atlético MadridATM
961219
4
Real SociedadRSO
961219
5
Athletic ClubATH
952217
15
Real ValladolidVLL
82248
18
RCD EspanyolESP
81346
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Griezmann goal sees Atleti leapfrog Bilbao into third place

18 hours ago

La Liga

Pedri fires Barcelona top of Liga

09/10/2022 at 22:28

Related matches

Real Madrid
2
1
FC Barcelona
83'
Real Betis
-
-
UD Almería
20:00
Villarreal CF
-
-
CA Osasuna
17/10
RC Celta
1
2
Real Sociedad

Follow the La Liga live Football match between RCD Espanyol and Real Valladolid with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 16 October 2022.

Catch the latest RCD Espanyol and Real Valladolid news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.