Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid live - Hosts lead after Muriqi strike
La Liga / Matchday 14
Visit Mallorca Estadi / 09.11.2022
22:37
THAT'S ALL FROM US!
Right, that's me done! Thanks for joining me, and if you missed any of the action, you can catch up on it here
Passive Atletico fall to defeat against Mallorca
22:27
LIVERPOOL SCRAPE THROUGH
In England, defending Carabao Cup champions Liverpool have just made it through to the fourth round. They beat Derby on penalties. Here's the best of the action
Liverpool through in EFL Cup after penalty shootout victory over Derby County
22:26
PRESSURE RISES
That's now five without a win for Atleti. It's not looking good for Simeone. Mallorca though are into the top half of the table after a third win in four!
End of 2nd Half
90+7'
FULL-TIME: MALLORCA 1-0 ATLETICO MADRID
And that's enough! What a finish to the game! Atleti eventually threw the kitchen sink at Mallorca, but they couldn't find a way through. The hosts thoroughly deserved it!
90+6'
BATTAGLIA'S BRILLIANT STOP
That's brilliant from the substitute! He gets in the way of Witsel's overhead kick
90+5'
REGUILON SHOT DEFLECTS WIDE
More good play down the left from Griezmann, but Reguilon's shot hits a defender and goes for a corner
90+4'
ANOTHER YELLOW
To Martin Valjent. Not sure why! But he'll now be suspended after the World Cup break
Yellow card
Martin Valjent
RCD Mallorca
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
90+3'
YELLOW TO GRENIER
He goes in the book for a foul on Geguilon near the half-way line
90+1'
MALLORCA SUB
Gonzalez is off, with Franco Russo his replacement
Off
Giovanni González
RCD Mallorca
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
On
Franco Russo
RCD Mallorca
90+1'
INJURY TIME
Into five minutes of injury time we go
90'
ATLETI PUSHING
The visitors have finally found some intensity and incisiveness. But why have they left it so late? Can they claw back an equaliser?
87'
MALLORCA SUB
The terrific Muriqi is withdrawn, replaced by Abdon Prats
Off
Vedat Muriqi
RCD Mallorca
Goals1
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
On
Abdón Prats
RCD Mallorca
86'
WHAT! A! SAVE!
That is a sensational stop from Rajkovic. He somehow keeps out a terrific effort from Morata, who dived at full stretch to meet Griezmann's cross. Honestly, that's terrific
85'
CORREA CROSSES
Correa sends a ball across the six yard box that is begging to tbe tapped home, but there's nobody there for it
83'
AMATH SHOT SAVED
At the other end, Mallorca nearly double their lead, only for Oblak to save. Poor finish
82'
SAVED ON THE LINE
How did that not go in? A stunning cross from the right, the goalkeeper is behind the line, but he just about dives forward and keeps out a Morata header from point blank range
81'
GONZALEZ PENALTY APPEALS TURNED DOWN
The Mallorca player goes down under pressure from Felipe. The calls for a spot kick probably come more from the stands, than on the pitch, but either way the referee is unmoved
79'
GRIEZMANN SHOOTS WIDE
Simeone's is going wild on the touchline as the forward slaps wide from distance
78'
CORREA SHOT BLOCKED
Atleti are so often patience to a degree with their build-up play, but then just whack a shot in from distance or lose possession through a poor pass. Correa does just that, seeing a shot easily blocked
75'
MALLORCA DEFENDING WELL
You've got to hand it to the hosts. They've lined up with a 5-4-1 formation and executed their game plan perfectly