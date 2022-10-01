Mallorca v Barcelona - Lewandowski wins game with super strike

Liga / Matchday 7
Visit Mallorca Estadi / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-mallorca/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Mallorca
Completed
0
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
    Updated 01/10/2022 at 21:12 GMT
    FULL TIME
    NO THRILLS BUT BARCA GET WIN
    Sometimes it's all about the three points and never mind the performance. This was one of those times.
    90+2'
    TORRES SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF THE AREA
    But his strike never threatens the target.
    90'
    LEE COMES CLOSE TO AN EQUALISER
    He superbly won a ball in the area, heading the ball into space for himself then shot from a narrow angle which beat ter Stege but also the far post.
    87'
    MURIQI THROUGH ON GOAL
    Maffeo wins the ball and plays the striker in but he blazes over the bar.
    85'
    LAGA COMES ON FOR MALLORCA
    He replaces de Galarreta.
    84'
    MURUQI SHOOTS ON THE TURN
    But Ter Stegen pushed away the low drive.
    83'
    VALJENT GOES INTO THE BOOK
    He is punished for pulling down Torres.
    80'
    DEMBELE AND ALBA SUBSTITUTED
    Torres and Sergi Roberto replace them.
    75'
    BUSQUETS IN THE BOOK
    He is given a yellow card for a foul on Baba
    73'
    ALBA SHOOTS FROM 25 YARDS
    But his effort flies high over the bar.
    72'
    THE BALL JUST RUNS AWAY FROM LEWANDOWSKI IN BOX
    A few ricochets following a Barca corner almost ends with the ball dropping at the Polish striker's feet but it runs away from him for a corner.
    68'
    RODRIGUEZ COMES ON FOR SANCHEZ
    Mallorca's first substitution.
    67'
    DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR BARCA
    Fati and Kessie come off, Raphinia and Pedri replace them.
    66'
    FATI GOES DOWN IN THE BOX
    But no foul is given.
    61'
    BALDE SHOOTS FIRMLY FROM 25 YARDS
    But it slides a yard wide of the target.
    57'
    MALLORCA AT LEAST ON EVEN TERMS IN THIS HALF
    Xavi may want to think about making changes.
    52'
    GOOD EFFORT FROM SANCHEZ
    From a narrow angle his effort has Ter Stegen diving desperately to his right to push it wide of the target.
    50'
    MAFFEO CROSSES INTO THE AREA
    Muriqi peals off Pique but his headr flies just wide of the target.
    46'
    BARCELONA GET US RESTARTED
    HALF TIME
    FAR FROM VINTAGE BARCA BUT THEY HOLD THE LEAD