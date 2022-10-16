Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Benzema and Valverde give Los Blancos the lead at the Bernabeu
La Liga / Matchday 9
Bernabéu / 16.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
FULL TIME
That's all, it's done. Real Madrid win the 250th competitive El Clasico and go top of the league.
Catch your breathe.
90+2'
Penalty
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Penalties1
GOAL! REAL MADRID 3 BARCELONA 1 (Rodrygo, 90+1')
Benzema has been subbed so penalty taking duties fall to Rodrygo who blasts past Ter Stegen to wrap up El Clasico.
90'
IT'S A PENALTY TO REAL MADRID!
89'
VAR CHECK REAL PEN SHOUT
Rodrygo is down in the box and VAR are taking a look at this...is it a penalty?
88'
BARCA PUSH FOR EQUALISER
A thrilling end to a great Clasico. Can Barca equalise? Real are holding on...
85'
RODRYGO REPLACES VINICIUS
Fresh legs! Get em on!
Off
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
On
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
83'
Goal
Ferran Torres
FC Barcelona
Goals1
On target1
Corners1
GOAL! REAL MADRID 2 BARCELONA 1 (Ferran, 83')
A hope? Ferran pulls one back for the visitors!
It's brilliant from Fati who speeds down the left, squares for Lewandowski who flicks on for Ferran to slot into an empty net. He grabs the ball and races to the centre circle.
83'
KESSIE REPLACES PEDRI
Barca's final sub...do they have time to make a difference?
81'
GAVI BOOKED
Another one into the book. Barca getting a bit frustrated here.
Yellow card
Gavi
FC Barcelona
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
78'
CAMAVINGA ON, MODRIC OFF
Real Madrid go into bus parking mode.
Off
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
78'
Real Madrid
ALABA STOPS TORRES
Torres darts into the box and twists and turns Alaba but the Austrian is having none of it.
Great defending from the veteran.
75'
MODRIC BOOKED AFTER BARCA PEN SHOUT
Lewandowski goes down in the box and Barca want a penalty but the ref is having none of it!
Modric then picks up a booking for a foul on Pedri in the middle.
Just under 15 minutes left.
Yellow card
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
73'
FATI REPLACES DEMBELE
Barca throw the dice again as Fati replaces Dembele.
Off
Ousmane Dembélé
FC Barcelona
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
Offsides1
On
Ansu Fati
FC Barcelona
70'
LEWANDOWSKI FREE-KICK BLOCKED
Lewandowski has a free-kick in a dangerous position but he whacks the wall. It's not happening for Barca at the moment.
68'
BENZEMA AND VINICIUS LINK
Benzema plays Vinicius through inside the box but Ter Stegen is there at his feet to stophim.
Vinicius goes down and is in a heap for a moment or two, but he dusts himself down and gets on with it.
65'
FC Barcelona
PEDRI DOING THE WORK
Pedri is taking up Raphinha's mount for Barcelona and making things happen.
He almost picks out De Jong inside the box but Lunin is there once again to intercept. The Real 'keeper is having a good game!
62'
RAPHINHA OFF
One of Barcelona's outstanding players for me, Raphinha makes way after a fine El Clasico debut.
60'
BARCA MAKE THREE CHANGES
It's subs time.
For Barca...Busquets, Balde and Raphinha make way for Gavi, Alba and Ferran respectively.
Off
Raphinha
FC Barcelona
On target1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
Corners2
On
Ferran Torres
FC Barcelona
57'
VINICIUS DO DANGEROUS
Real enjoying an attacking spell now and it's all going through Vinicius who is simply brilliant.
52'
BENZEMA GOAL DISALLOWED
The Spanish commentators don't like that one. 30 seconds spent shouting GOOOOALLLL only to see it ruled out for offside.
Fine, fine margins. Vinicius found him with a crossfield ball down the right flank and he's maybe 3 inches offside.