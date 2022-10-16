Real Madrid - FC Barcelona
La Liga / Matchday 9
Bernabéu / 16.10.2022
Live commentary
78'
CAMAVINGA ON, MODRIC OFF
Real Madrid go into bus parking mode.
78'
Real Madrid
ALABA STOPS TORRES
Torres darts into the box and twists and turns Alaba but the Austrian is having none of it.
Great defending from the veteran.
75'
MODRIC BOOKED AFTER BARCA PEN SHOUT
Lewandowski goes down in the box and Barca want a penalty but the ref is having none of it!
Modric then picks up a booking for a foul on De Jong in the middle.
Just under 15 minutes left.
Yellow card
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Scorers
Cards
- Vinícius Júnior(30')
- L. Modric(75')
Substitutions
Statistics
2
Goals
0
43%
Possession
57%
2
Corners
2
2
3
5
3
3
Shots on target
3
2
Shots off target
5
315
Total passes
436
