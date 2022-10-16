Real Madrid - FC Barcelona

La Liga / Matchday 9
Bernabéu / 16.10.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
Second half
2
0
80'
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
    Live commentary

    78'
    CAMAVINGA ON, MODRIC OFF
    Real Madrid go into bus parking mode.
    78'
    Real Madrid
    ALABA STOPS TORRES
    Torres darts into the box and twists and turns Alaba but the Austrian is having none of it.
    Great defending from the veteran.
    75'
    MODRIC BOOKED AFTER BARCA PEN SHOUT
    Lewandowski goes down in the box and Barca want a penalty but the ref is having none of it!
    Modric then picks up a booking for a foul on De Jong in the middle.
    Just under 15 minutes left.
    Luka Modric
    Yellow card
    Luka Modric
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls3
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks1

    Lineups

    Scorers
      Cards
        Substitutions

          Statistics

          2

          Goals

          0
          43%
          Possession
          57%
          2
          Corners
          2
          2
          3
          5
          3
          3
          Shots on target
          3
          2
          Shots off target
          5
          315
          Total passes
          436

          Table

          TeamsPWDLPts
          1
          Real MadridRMA
          		981025
          2
          FC BarcelonaBAR
          		971122
          3
          Atlético MadridATM
          		961219
          4
          Real SociedadRSO
          		961219
          5
          Athletic ClubATH
          		952217
          Latest news

          La Liga

          Griezmann goal sees Atleti leapfrog Bilbao into third place

          18 hours ago

          La Liga

          Pedri fires Barcelona top of Liga

          09/10/2022 at 22:28

