Real Madrid vs Girona live - Updates as Los Blancos look to return to top spot in La Liga
La Liga / Matchday 12
Bernabéu / 30.10.2022
Live
16'
GAZZANIGA LIVING DANGEROUSLY
The ex-Southampton goalkeeper, who's on loan with Girona from Fulham, nearly gifts Rodrygo a golden opening with a heavy touch when playing out from the back, but just about recovers
13'
REAL BEGINNING TO PUSH
The hosts are starting to pile the pressure on now. They're camped in the Girona half, but struggling to break down what is effectively a back nine
10'
RODRYGO FIZZES JUST WIDE
The striker, who's got four goals and four assists already this season, eyes the far corner from 25-yards, it takes a little flick off a Girona player and flies out for a corner
8'
GIRONA HOLDING THEIR OWN
This has been an encouraging start from the visitors. They've had a fair bit of the ball and are looking confident enough. There's a long way to go yet, though
4'
CAMAVINGA SHOOTS WIDE
Well, it's certainly been a lively start. Eduardo Camavinga tries his luck from 25-yards, but his shot whips harmlessly wide
3'
CHANCE AT THE OTHER END
Girona break forward as well, but Valentin Castellanos is also guilty of missing the target
2'
EARLY CHANCE FOR REAL
Modric receives Carvajal's pass in-line with the penalty spot, but tucks his shot wide of the near post
1st Half
1'
HERE WE GO!
Right, we are underway! Real Madrid and all their attacking threates vs Girona, who have opted for a 5-4-1 formation. Stick with us for live updates throughout the 90 minutes
15:15
KICK-OFF APPROACHING
We're just moments awya from this one getting underway. The two teams are out and the officials are going through the formalities with the two captains
15:13
MANY HAPPY RETURNS
Girona manager Michel celebrates his brithday - will he be celebrating come full-time as well?
15:08
15:05
WILL TODAY BE THE DAY?
Girona returned to La Liga over the summer after earning promotion from the Segunda. They're yet to keep a clean sheet in 11 outings though, a stat they'll be desperate to change today
15:02
MARVEL AT IT
Real Madrid have linked with Adidas to create a special Superhero line of clothing, which they're wearing today. Yep, you read that right
15:00
LAST TIME OUT...
Girona actually won on their most recent trip to the Bernabeu, beating Real 2-1 back in 2019. Ex-Middlesbrough man Cristhian Stuani was on the scoresheet and he's on the bench for the visitors today
Image credit: Getty Images
14:55
14:53
HOW WILL REAL COPE WITHOUT TCHOUAMENI?
The midfielder has been superb since his summer move to the Bernabeu, but misses a league game for the first time due to feeling some physical discomfort.
Image credit: Getty Images
14:50
GIRONA STRUGGLING
Girona are one of only three teams, alongside Elche and Almeria, yet to win away from home in La Liga this season. Their record so far reads four defeats and a draw from five games
Image credit: Getty Images
14:46
REAL LOOKING TO RETURN TO TOP SPOT
Barcelona's 1-0 win over Valencia yesterday means they're top of La Liga at the moment, but only on goal difference. A win for Real in this fixture will seem them climb back to the summit of the table with a three point lead
Image credit: Getty Images
14:43
14:39
THREE CHANGES FOR GIRONA
Girona's last game on the other hand was a 1-1 draw with Osasuna. Arnau Martinez, Miguel Gutierrez, Valery Fernandez return after missing that one, replacing Javi Hernandez, Toni Villa and Manu Vallejo