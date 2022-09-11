Real Madrid v Real Mallorca LIVE - Updates from the Bernabeu as Ancelotti's men seek to regain top La Liga spot
Liga / Matchday 5
Bernabéu / 11.09.2022
Live
70'
SUBSTITUTION
Lucas Vazquez is replaced by Dani Carvajal.
69'
SUBSTITUTION
Camavinga replaces Ceballos.
Off
Dani Ceballos
Real Madrid
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
65'
FREE KICK, MADRID
Vazquez is fouled by Costa, and the hosts have a free kick in a promising position.
64'
WHAT A CHANCE!
Really clever play from Grenier down the left for Mallorca, and there's the cut back... and a terrible miss from Sanchez, as he sidefoots wide from seven yards!
64'
INJURY
Lee is down with cramp, but he's walking it off.
61'
CORNER, MADRID - CLOSE!
Rodrygo wins the set piece off Valjent, and from the resulting routine, Vazquez goes close with a curler!
60'
SUBSTITUTION
As too is Nacho.
Off
Ferland Mendy
Real Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
On
Nacho
Real Madrid
59'
SUBSTITUTION
Luka Modric is on for Real.
Off
Eden Hazard
Real Madrid
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
On
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
59'
SUBSTITUTION
Sanchez replaces Rodriguez.
Off
Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta
RCD Mallorca
Fouls1
On
Antonio Sánchez
RCD Mallorca
59'
SUBSTITUTION
The first of two Mallorca changes as Galarreta is replaced by Grenier.
Off
Daniel Rodríguez
RCD Mallorca
Fouls against2
Offsides1
On
Clément Grenier
RCD Mallorca
57'
CLAMOURING
... for the free kick, the home side as Hazard goes down under the challenge of Baba on the edge of the area, but the referee isn't interested.
55'
CLOSE!
Vinicius looks menacing as he advances down the left at pace, but his pull-back flashes along the face of goal with no crucial touch.
52'
FREE KICK, MALLORCA
Battaglia is down after a foul by Kroos.
50'
REAL IN CONTROL
The ball is being controlled by the hosts once more as Mallorca sit in their deep block. I wonder what both managers said at half time to their respective sides.
47'
FREE KICK, MALLORCA
Rodriguez is clipped by Vinicius.
2nd Half
45'
KICK OFF
We're back underway.
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF TIME
What an end to the first half. We've reached the interval; and it's all-square. Plenty to digest there, we'll be back in 15.
45'
Goal
Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
GOAL! (FEDERICO VALVERDE)
What an equalier from Fede Valverde, as he drives individually through the Mallorca half, cutting inside onto his left foot, and firing a rocket beyond Rajkovic into the top corner! What a strike!
45'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
44'
CLOSE!
What an effort from Vinicius, as he cuts inside off the left, but his effort is narrowly wide of the far post.