Real Madrid v Real Betis: Both sides score early in pulsating clash at the Bernabeu
Liga / Matchday 4
Bernabéu / 03.09.2022
Live
51'
BRILLIANT BREAK FROM MADRID
Tchouameni intercepts deep in his own half and plays it to Camavinga who takes off running. The French midfielder drives down the field and slips a pass to Benzema on the left flank who cuts inside but just can't find a gap to shoot.
49'
END-TO-END STUFF
Both sides are playing positive, aggressive football which has this game flying from box to box like a basketball match.
48'
BENZEMA MISSES FROM CLOSE RANGE
At first glance, Madrid's centre forward appears to have blown a golden chance, but the replay shows a vital touch from goalkeeper Rui Silva was the difference. Brilliant save.
47'
LUIZ HENRIQUE ALMOST BREAK MADRID OPEN
After an excellent run down the right flank, the Brazilian looks to slip a pass in behind but Alaba cuts it out.
2nd Half
46'
WE'RE BACK IN ACTION
Time for the second half after a delightful opening period at the Bernabeu.
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF TIME
It's finely balanced at the break. Betis began the stronger, but Madrid opened the scoring. Once Betis equalised, Real took control and could have easily scored more than one.
45+3'
DESPERATE BETIS DEFENDING
Madrid ping passes around the edge of Betis' box but can't find the gap.
45'
AMAZING PLAY ALL ROUND
Intricate interplay from Madrid in the Betis box almost results in a goal, but Betis win it back and counter with pace.
Canales charges downfield with Carvajal on his heels. Militao somehow extricates possession without committing a foul.
42'
MADRID SHOWING OFF
A roulette from Modric, a nutmeg from Tchouameni, and Madrid play their way out of trouble beautifully.
41'
CANALES CROSS ALMOST CREATES GOAL
Borja Iglesias leaps high, but he can't get full contact on Canales' excellent ball into the box.
40'
SHORT CORNER CAUSES CHAOS
Modric goes short to Carvajal who swings in a cross that drops inches from Eder Militao and Benzema in the Betis box.
With a little more luck, Madrid could have scored four by now.
39'
BENZEMA FIRES OVER
Not the best of efforts from Madrid's goal-machine. He blasts his free kick way over the crossbar.
38'
CAMAVINGA WINS CLEVER FOUL
Madrid's French midfielder loses possession but positions himself in such a way that Gonzalez is forced to foul him.
Benzema stands over the free kick.
36'
RODRYG-OH SO CLOSE
Vinicius flicks the ball over Betis' high line, and Rodrygo charges after it. Goalkeeper Silva gets there first, but only just.
34'
STRONG DEFENDING ALABA
Betis slip a pass through Madrid's backline to find Juanmi. Juanmi moves into the box, but Alaba just eases him off the ball.
32'
BACK IN ACTION
The break is over and play is resumed.
31'
TIME FOR A DRINKS BREAK
The players are headed to the touchline for a cooling break. It's 27 degrees in Madrid this afternoon.
30'
BENZEMA NOT FAR AWAY AGAIN
It takes desperate defending to stop Benzema restoring Real's lead from close range.
The hosts are on top right now.
27'
VINICIUS IN RARE FORM
The Brazilian attacker is loving his football right now.
25'
CARVAJAL STAYS DOWN
Edgar goes in hard on Carvajal. He wins the ball but batters the man, too. The referee cautions the Betis defender.
Yellow card
Edgar Gonzalez
Real Betis
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1