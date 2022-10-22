Real Madrid v Sevilla live! - Latest from Santiago Bernabeu as Fede Valverde puts his side 3-1 up!
La Liga / Matchday 11
Bernabéu / 22.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
90+5'
Real Madrid
FULL-TIME: REAL MADRID 3-1 SEVILLA
Los Blancos go six points clear at the top of La Liga! A good late showing saw them claim the points after Sevilla levelled it early on in the second half. Real Madrid keep their unbeaten run going!
Real Madrid ease past Sevilla to maintain unbeaten start
90+4'
Sevilla FC
Late booking for Gomez, for his naughty challenge on Valverde which saw him impact the Uruguayan's knee.
Yellow card
Papu Gómez
Sevilla FC
Yellow Cards1
90+2'
Real Madrid
VALVERDE MOVING GINGERLY
The goalscorer is hobbling around the pitch holding his knee. That will be a concern for Carlo Ancelotti.
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
There will be five more minutes to play in added time.
86'
Real Madrid
Late change for Los Blancos.
Off
David Alaba
Real Madrid
Fouls2
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Nacho
Real Madrid
80'
Real Madrid
Goal
Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
GOALLLLLLL! MADRID SCORE AGAIN
A two-minute double salvo! Valverde, who has had a quiet game by his standards, gets in on the act with an unbelievable strike! He picks up the ball on outside the box in the right-half space, and smacks a thunderbolt of a strike right into the top corner. Sensational!
78'
Real Madrid
Goal
Lucas Vázquez
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
GOALLLLLLL! MADRID COUNTER WITH PRECISION
What a goal for the home side! Asensio picks off Rafa Mir in midfield, who loses the ball too easily. He plays it forward for Vini Jr, who runs directly at goal and is eventually one vs one with Bounou, but he opts to assist Vazquez, who makes the run alongside him on the right, and he has the easiest of tap-ins.
77'
Real Madrid
Off
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Wide1
On
Marco Asensio
Real Madrid
77'
Real Madrid
Then it's a straight swap at right back.
Off
Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Free Kicks2
On
Lucas Vázquez
Real Madrid
76'
Real Madrid
Triple change for Real Madrid. First sees Rudiger enter the action as he replaces Mendy.
Off
Ferland Mendy
Real Madrid
On
Antonio Rüdiger
Real Madrid
75'
Sevilla FC
Delaney also comes on to replace Isco.
Off
Isco
Sevilla FC
Fouls against2
Wide1
Free Kicks1
Corners2
On
Thomas Delaney
Sevilla FC
75'
Sevilla FC
Sevilla make more changes. First sees Isco come off for Rafa Mir.
Off
Ivan Rakitic
Sevilla FC
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
On
Rafa Mir
Sevilla FC
72'
SIDE NETTING!
Rodrygo plays in Vinicius in behind inside the penalty area with a backheel flick, and he tries to round Bounou, but he can only put his shot from a tight angle into the side netting.
Meanwhile, Sevilla's goalkeeper took a nasty blow from Carmona in the midst of all of that, and after a brief period of concern, the Morcoccan is able to carry on between the sticks.
70'
Real Madrid
WIDE OF THE MARK
Rodrygo tries to beat Bounou from distance after picking up the ball from Modric outside the penalty area, and sidestepping Jordan before having a crack at goal, but his shot from range goes wide of the target.
69'
Sevilla FC
Off
Oliver Torres
Sevilla FC
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Papu Gómez
Sevilla FC
67'
Sevilla FC
REWIND: SEVILLA EQUALISER
Take a look at Sevilla's equalising goal!
66'
Sevilla FC
Sevilla make their first change as Navas is replaced by Carmona.
Off
Jesús Navas
Sevilla FC
On target1
On
Jose Angel Carmona
Sevilla FC
65'
Sevilla FC
Gudelj is shown a yellow card as he catches Vini Jr.
Yellow card
Nemanja Gudelj
Sevilla FC
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
64'
Real Madrid
Camavinga replaces his countryman Tchouameni as Ancelotti makes Real Madrid's first change.
Off
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Real Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
62'
GOOD HANDLING
Real Madrid work it well as Vini Jr clips the ball out to Carvajal on the right, and he tries to drill a low cross into the danger zone, but Bounou reacts well to smother the ball and hold onto it in the Sevilla goal.