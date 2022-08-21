Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski scores twice as Barca inspired by Ansu Fati run away with the game
Liga / Matchday 2
Reale Arena / 21.08.2022
FT'
FULL TIME: REAL SOCEIDAD 1-4 BARCELONA
The first half was even but eventually Barcelona turned on the style and ran away with.
Lewandowski and Fati inspired that win, they combined like they've playing with each other years not minutes!
Barca get their first win of the season.
90'
THREE MINUTES ADDED
Pedri is dancing around the pitch with the ball glued to his foot. Three more minutes to play with Sociedad.
88'
QUIET END
The damage has been done and the game now feels done. Barcelona have taken their foot off the gas and Real Sociedad, who played well up to the moment Fati took charge, know they are out of the game.
85'
BARCA CHANGES
Kessie and Roberto come on with Gavi and De Jong departing.
84'
ALGUACIL MAKES MORE SUBS
They have played well but they have lost their disipline have La Real.
Elustondo and Merino go off replaced by Gorosabel and Karrikaburu
79'
Goal
Ansu Fati
FC Barcelona
GOAL: REAL SOCEIDAD 1-4 BARCELONA
He returns the favour. Lewandowski sets up Fati and he scores.
Raphinha fires it into Lewandowski, who pokes it through to Fati, he is 1 vs 1 with the keeper and slides it in.
Another great goal - don't forget how good Fati is - it's nice to see him back to his best and fully fit.
78'
THE FATI SHOW
Of course, Lewandowksi grabbing two goals means he will get the headlines but Fati has set up both goals this half within minutes of coming onto the pitch.
He is an amazing talent, he's been out for so long with injury you forget how good he is.
It has knocked the stuffing out of La Real who now look down and out. They could not deal with the quality.
75'
GOAL MACHINE
He's on a hat-trick...
72'
SOCIEDAD SUBS
Three changes for the hosts Isak, Silva and Kubo off. That's Navarro, Turrientes and Cho on.
Also Dembele is off for Barca with Alba on.
68'
Goal
Robert Lewandowski
FC Barcelona
GOAL: REAL SOCIEDAD 1-3 BARCELONA
They are running away with it now and who else but Lewandowski?
Pedri with an eye of the needle ball into Fati who is central again. He squares it first time to Lewandowsk and he doesn't miss those chances.
66'
Goal
Ousmane Dembélé
FC Barcelona
GOAL: REAL SOCIEDAD 1-2 BARCELONA
One word - brilliant!
A fantastic team goal, Raphinha fires one into Fati in the middle on the edge of the box. Seemingly without looking he back heels it onto Dembele who rifles it in to the far corner.
A great goal and Barcelona lead.
64'
SUBS
Torres and Balde go off with Raphinha and Fati coming on.
61'
POSSESSION GAME
Quiet spell in the game as Barca knock the ball around and Sociedad sit in deep defending well - no way through.
59'
MERINO RUNS CAUSE PROBLEMS
Merino attacks the Barca right again. Silva expertly twists and picks him out as the midfielder makes another late run into the box.
Merino controls it and shoots but Ter Stegen is equal to it.
57'
CHANCES FOR BOTH
Again it is end to end.
The ball sat up for Gavi in the box but he was smothered well by Remiro in goal.
The hosts fly forward and Isak tries to pick out Mendez with a cross on the break but it is over cooked.
54'
NO GOAL
Le Normand and most of the Sociedad players are offside. I don't think anyone touches it but it's because they did try to touch it, it distracted Ter Stegen and therefore they have affected play - no goal.
53'
GOAL OR IS IT?
Brais Mendez dummies taking the free-kick a few times before swinging it in. He eventually puts in the cross that bounces into the goal.
Now, does Le Normand touch it, he is offside if he does...VAR is looking...
51'
YELLOW CARD
Just exceptional play from Kubo. He has such a low centre of gravity and he dribbles past Araujo like he isn't there.
As a result, the Barca defender pulls him back. Yellow card.
Yellow card
Ronald Araújo
FC Barcelona
48'
EARLIER TODAY
2nd Half
46'
SECOND HALF BEGINS
We're back underway in the North of Spain.
