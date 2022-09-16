Real Valladolid - Cádiz CF

Liga / Matchday 6
Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla / 16.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-valladolid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Valladolid
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cadiz-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Cádiz CF
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Valladolid logo
Real Valladolid jersey
Real Valladolid
Cádiz CF logo
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Valladolid

Cádiz CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
550015
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
541013
3
Real BetisRBB
540112
4
CA OsasunaOSA
540112
5
Villarreal CFVIL
531110
17
Real ValladolidVLL
51134
20
Cádiz CFCÁD
50050
