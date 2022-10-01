Sevilla v Atletico Madrid - LIVE La Liga commentary: Morata doubles Atletico lead

Liga / Matchday 7
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 01.10.2022
Sevilla FC
Completed
0
2
Atlético Madrid
    Updated 01/10/2022 at 18:25 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    FULL-TIME
    Sevilla had their moments but Atletico, in truth, coasted to all three points there.
    Just one win in seven for Lopetegui's side spells danger for a club used to chasing the Champions League, and if they are still toying with relegation by the time Qatar rolls around he may find himself out of a job.
    90'
    Live comment icon
    MOLINA OFF INJURED
    Felix has replaced Molina after the right-back suffers a bad injury. He hobbles off without the strecther though which is a good sign.
    89'
    ATLETICO MANAGE THE MATCH
    It's pretty much prefect match-management from Atletico who have denied Sevilla any momentum, taken their time, and taken their chances.
    It's a classic conservative performance from Simeone, but it's effective.
    83'
    SEVILLA'S BEST MOMENT
    It's as good as Sevilla have played all evening and they are the ones lining up to take chances now.
    That all comes to an end as Telles hits a cross/shot/clearance that draws many boos.
    78'
    GRIEZMANN MISSES AGAIN!
    How much space does he want? Griezmann has time and space in the box but snaps at the shot early and blazes over.
    It's end to end stuff now and Simeone is not happy about these wasted chances.
    76'
    GRIEZMANN GOES CLOSE
    Griezmann almost makes it three but hits the side-netting.
    Kondogbia is on with Koke making way.
    Cunha is also off with Correa taking his place.
    Atletico have replaced their entire midfield and frontline now.
    70'
    Live comment icon
    KOKE HOLDS RECORD
    Worth mentioning that today Koke has set the record for most appearances for Atletico Madrid.
    554! Looks like a win to me too.
    69'
    NAVAS SAVES SEVILLA
    Carrasco is next in line for a punt at the Sevilla goal but his close-range effort is brilliantly blocked by Navas.
    Next up is Griezmann whose effort also bounces off a white shirt.
    64'
    SEVILLA GUT PUNCH
    That goal is a suckerpunch for Sevilla because moments before Morata scored Isco was inches away from meeting a header and Torres lashed wide too.
    Now, Cunha has an effort well saved and Atletico players are queuing up to have a go.
    60'
    MORATA MAKES WAY FOR GRIEZMANN
    The goalscorer is off moments after the goal, Griezmann is on. Carrasco also replaces Saul.
    GOAL! SEVILLA 0 ATLETICO MADRID 2 (Morata, 58')
    Game over?
    Morata brilliantly lobs Bono to double his side's lead after some chaotic defending. A long way back now for Sevilla and the jeers start back up again.
    57'
    SEVILLA ON THE BALL, BLUNT IN ATTACK
    A quick glance at the stats shows you that Sevilla have had 60% of the ball and done almost nothing with it.
    They need to attack and take a few more risks, they are managing the match but need a goal.
    54'
    ATLETI IN CONTROL
    It's as you were for now, with Atleti dominating the midfield and calmly knocking it about, looking for a way through.
    Koke gets an interception in but Simeone's side are in such good shape that they get themselves organised so quickly even when Sevilla break.
    There's no way through!
    50'
    Sevilla FC
    CROWD CALM FOR SECOND HALF
    For now at least, the crowd have calmed a little after finishing the first half in a hostile mood.
    There's plenty of doubt over their boss Julien Lopetegui at the moment after such a poor start to the season. A loss today and his job could be in real trouble.
    47'
    Sevilla FC
    HALF-TIME CHANGES
    Delaney and Salas have made way for Rakitic and Navas. Attacking changes with a little more class, but is it enough?
    46'
    BACK UNDERWAY
    End of 1st Half
    HALF-TIME
    Atletico on top against a labouring Sevilla but the hosts are still in it. One goal is nothing!
    Llorente gave the visitors the lead just inside 30 minutes with a rifled effort that I'm reliably informed had an eight per cent chance of finding the net.
    Good effort.
    See you in 15 minutes!
    45'
    LAMELA TOO SLOW
    Lamela finds space down the right but he stalls and stalls before his cross is blocked.
    That draws the ire of the home crowd who are already in full jeer mode.
    44'
    TELLES GETS STUCK IN
    The substitute is involved immediately with a cross into the box that fails to find an Atleti head. Moments later he's giving away free kicks at the other end, pulling down Morata.
    Good stuff.
    40'
    Atlético Madrid
    WITSEL GOES INTO THE BOOK
    Witsel has been around longer than football itself, and he goes into the book.
