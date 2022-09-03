La Liga - Sevilla v Barcelona latest score: live build-up as Xavi's men look for third straight win
Liga / Matchday 4
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 03.09.2022
Live
1st Half
1'
BARCA GET US UNDERWAY!
Here we go...
19:55
FIVE MINUTES UNTIL KICK-OFF
Here we go, it's almost time for action at Estadio Ramon.
19:50
DID YOU KNOW?
Barcelona have only lost one of their last 15 league games away to Sevilla (a 2-1 defeat in 2015).
Michael Krohn-Dehli and Vicente Iborra were on the scoresheet for Sevilla. Barcelona's scorer? Neymar.
19:45
SEVILLA LOOKING FOR 'PERFECTION' TO BEAT BARCA
With just one point from their opening three games, Sevilla have made a nightmarish start to the domestic campaign, and Lopetegui knows his side will have to be at their best to beat the visitors tonight.
The head coach said: "The message is that Sevilla is playing at home in a great match in which we have the mission of taking three points, we have to graze perfection at every level. We are convinced that the fans will help us and will give us extra energy in the difficult moments.”
Image credit: Getty Images
19:40
BARCA UNCHANGED; FIVE NEW FACES FOR SEVILLA
Barcelona are unchanged from the side that won 4-0 against Valladolid last weekend, while Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has made five changes to the side that lost 2-1 at Almeria. Montiel, Gudelj, Acuna, Rakitic, Isco and En-Nesyri all come into the side.
19:30
ALONSO SIGNS FOR BARCA
Tonight's game comes too soon for Marcos Alonso, who left for Barcelona on Thursday...
'Once a blue, always a blue' - Alonso leaves Chelsea to join Barcelona
19:20
XAVI ON PIERRE EMERICK-AUBAMEYANG
"Aubameyang helped us a lot, as a person he is a treasure, he always has a smile and always trained well," said Xavi on Aubameyang, who left for Chelsea on deadline day.
"I feel sorry for him, and for every player that has left, but they have all been professional, even those who I told in May that I didn't count on them."
Image credit: Getty Images
19:10
SEVILLA TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Bono, Montiel, Gudelj, Nianzou, Acuna, Fernando, Jordan, Rakitic, Lamela, Isco, En-Nesyri
Subs: Dmitrovic, Alberto, Telles, Dolberg, Suso, Mir, Navas, Delaney, Oliver, Gomez, Salas, Carmona
19:05
BARCELONA TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Sergio, Dembele, Pedri, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Kounde, Garcia, Balde, Gavi.
Subs: Pique, Fati, Ferran, Depay, Christensen, Pjanic, Alba, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong, Pena, Tenas
19:00
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Liga clash between Sevilla and Barcelona.
Xavi's side are looking for a third straight win at Estadio Ramon, while Sevilla are hoping to bounce back after a shock 2-1 defeat to Almeria last time out.
Team news to follow, we're just an hour from kick-off now.