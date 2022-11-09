Sevilla FC - Real Sociedad

La Liga / Matchday 14
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 09.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
Lineups

Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sevilla FC

Real Sociedad

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
13111134
2
Real MadridRMA
13102132
3
Atlético MadridATM
1373324
4
Real BetisRBB
1373324
5
CA OsasunaOSA
1372423
6
Real SociedadRSO
1372423
17
Sevilla FCSFC
1325611
Latest news

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano stun Real Madrid to make it advantage Barcelona in La Liga

9 hours ago

La Liga

Joao Felix climbs off bench to snatch point for under pressure Simeone's Atletico

Yesterday at 06:25

