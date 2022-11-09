UD Almería - Getafe CF

La Liga / Matchday 14
Power Horse Stadium / 09.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ud-almeria/teamcenter.shtml
UD Almería
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/getafe-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Getafe CF
Lineups

UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
4-3-3
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
4-4-2
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
4-3-3
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
UD Almería logo
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
Getafe CF logo
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

UD Almería

Getafe CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
13111134
2
Real MadridRMA
13102132
3
Atlético MadridATM
1373324
4
Real BetisRBB
1373324
5
CA OsasunaOSA
1372423
14
Getafe CFGTF
1335514
15
UD AlmeríaALM
1341813
