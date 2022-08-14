Almeria vs Real Madrid live updates - latest La Liga score as both sides get league season underway!
Liga / Matchday 1
Power Horse Stadium / 14.08.2022
Live
19'
SUCCESSIVE CORNERS FOR REAL
Kroos swings in a whipped corner from the left, which Benzema eventually connects with as he shoots towards goal, but the effort is blocked, and it goes behind again for another.
The second corner is cleared by Almeria.
14'
SAVED!
Fernando is called into action again in the Almeria goal!
A corner comes in from the left by Mendy, but Sadiq heads it clear. It eventually drops for Valverde on the edge of the box on the right side, and the Uruguayan is in loads of space. He opts to drill a low shot towards the near post, but Fernando beats it clear.
12'
JUST OVER!
Almeria come forward again and they go close!
Umar Sadiq is in space and drives into the final third. He opts to shoot from around 25-yards out, aiming for the top corner, but his effort narrowly goes over the bar!
9'
SAVED!
Real want to equalise here. Valverde receives the ball short from a corner, and has a go for goal with his left foot, but it is held by the goalkeeper.
8'
WHAT A MISS!
That is a shocker from Benzema! A ball is played over the top from midfield for Vinicius Jr. to chase down the left flank. He is in acres of space, and cuts the ball back for Benzema in the centre. He is five yards out, but he skies his effort over the bar!
6'
UD Almería
Goal
Largie Ramazani
UD Almería
Goals1
On target1
GOALLLLLLL! ALMERIA LEAD!
What a start for Almeria! They lead Real Madrid!
A ball is played over the top for Ramazani to chase, and he gets in behind the defence! The forward is 1 v 1 with Courtois, and strokes the ball calmly into the bottom-left corner to give his side a priceless lead!
4'
WIDE!
Real Madrid have their first shot on goal, but it is off target. Tchouameni works the ball out to Vazquez, who is around 30-yards out. He goes for a low long-range effort, but it trickles wide of the far post.
3'
ALMERIA START BRIGHT!
The home side have started well here! They look energetic. They foray forward once again, with the ball finding its way to Chumi on the right, but his effort lacks power and Courtois comfortably catches the ball.
2'
OFFSIDE!
The Almeria midfield try to release Sadiq in behind, but he makes his run fractionally early and the flag goes up.
1'
WE ARE UNDERWAY!
Almeria kick us off here at Estadio Mediterraneo!
20:55
TEAMS ARE OUT!
We are almost ready to go here!
20:50
STATS!
In the last five meetings between the sides, Real Madrid have scored a total of 21 goals, conceding just two.
20:45
20:40
TONIGHT'S ARENA!
We have around twenty minutes to go until kick off here in Almeria.
20:35
Real Madrid
REAL WANT TO KEEP GOOD TIMES ROLLING
As for Real Madrid, they already have a trophy to their name at the start of the new season, as they defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 on Wednesday night in Helsinki to lift the UEFA Super Cup.
Expectations, understandably, are very high after their successes last campaign. Although their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe ultimately failed, the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni shows that Los Blancos are building for the future, and the young Frenchman gets his first competitive start this evening.
20:30
UD Almería
ALMERIA BACK IN LA LIGA!
After suffering relegation from the top tier of Spanish football back in 2014-15, La Union are back in the big time after seven consecutive seasons in the Segunda. They won the second tier title last term, amassing 81 points to pip Real Valladolid to the crown.
Rubi's side face an extremely tough test tonight, as Real Madrid have won all five of the recent encounters between the sides.
20:25
REAL MADRID TEAM NEWS
Defending La Liga champions Real Madrid come into this game with some confidence after their UEFA Super Cup victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek, and Carlo Ancelotti has named a strong team for this opening league game for Los Blancos.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Nacho, Vazquez, Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Vini Jr, Benzema (C).
Subs: Lunin, Lopez, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Hazard, Modric, Asensio, Casemiro, Odriozola, Ceballos, Mariano.
20:20
ALMERIA TEAM NEWS
Head coach Rubi has named his starting team for Almeria this evening as Los Rojiblancos make their return to the Spanish top flight after winning promotion last season.
UD Almeria: Fernando, Akieme, Babic, Ely, Kaiky, Chumi, Eguaras, Samu, Robertone, Sadiq, Ramazani.
Subs: Fuoli, Portillo, Curro, Sousa, Appiah, Lazo, Arnau, Centelles, Rojas.
20:15
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text updates of this evening's La Liga match between Almeria and Real Madrid at the Estadio Mediterraneo.
Team news will be with you shortly!
