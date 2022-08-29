Valencia v Atletico Madrid live! - Match remains level as Valencia have both a goal and a red card overturned by VAR!
Liga / Matchday 3
Estadio de Mestalla / 29.08.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
59'
GAME HAS TURNED SCRAPPY
A lot of fouls are going in from both sides, and is has completely disrupted the rhythm of the game. It still remains 0-0 here.
56'
YELLOW CARD
The fouls keep flying in! This time Felix is booked for rash lunge on Comert in the centre of the pitch and Valencia have a free-kick.
Yellow card
João Félix
Atlético Madrid
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
51'
POTENTIAL PENALTY SHOUT?
Valencia could've had a penalty there, but the referee does not bad an eyelid. Andre goes down in the box after getting caught by an outstretched leg from an Atleti defender but there is nothing doing! It looked a good claim from here.
48'
STOPPAGE IN PLAY
Castillejo is clipped by Reinildo from behind, then falls face-first into Kondogbia. He receives some treatment from the physios, but the attacker is soon back up on his feet.
45'
Atlético Madrid
ATLETICO SUBSTITUTION
The visitors make a half-time change as Saul Niguez is replaced by Yannick Carrasco. That may be a sensible change as the former was already on a yellow card.
Off
Saúl
Atlético Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Yannick Carrasco
Atlético Madrid
45'
SECOND HALF
We are back underway for the second half as Atletico Madrid get us back underway.
-
REPLAY: MUSAH GOAL RULED OUT
Take a look at Yunus Musah's strike early on in the first half that got ruled out for a foul in the build-up!
End of 1st Half
45+5'
HALF-TIME: VALENCIA 0-0 ATLETICO MADRID
A frantic first-half - which has seen both a goal and a red card overturned by the referee - comes to an end!
A late chance before the whistle was blown was spurned for the visitors! De Paul whips in a corner from the right, which Kondogbia just about gets a touch on, and Joao Felix goes for the spectacular with an overhead kick at the back post but it goes just wide! Back soon.
Image credit: Getty Images
45+4'
BIG SAVE!
Valencia get caught napping and are carved open! Llorente plays a superb defence-splitting ball for Felix to get onto after Diakhaby fails to clear his lines. He squares it to Morata to his left, who is one-on-one with Mamardashvili. The Georgian goalkeeper rushes off his line and just about gets a stretched leg to the shot to divert it behind for a corner.
45+1'
GOOD OPPORTUNITY!
Valencia have a good chance just before half-time. Soler's cross makes it to Lato, who then scuffs his attempted ball into the centre. Andre still manages to reach it but his shot flashes wide.
45'
FOUL!
Morata peels to the left to get on the ball, and the forward delivers in a great ball into the area for Joao Felix. The Portuguese striker waits at the far post, but he fouls Lato in the process and the hosts have a free-kick.
44'
FIVE ADDITIONAL MINUTES
After everything that has gone on so far in this first half, it seems fair that the fourth official has signalled five minutes of stoppage time at the end of this period.
41'
RED CARD OVERTURNED!
Thierry Correia is shown a straight red card for taking out Morata whilst the striker was bearing down on goal as the last man in a clear goal-scoring opportunity. The referee pulls out the red card straight away.
However, after viewing the incident again on the pitchside monitor, the match official decides to overturn his original decision and just give Correia a booking instead! Drama here just before half-time!
Yellow card
Thierry Correia
Valencia CF
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
36'
JUST WIDE!
The game is opening up! A Carlos Soler corner from the left is floated to the back post, and the initial first contact sees the ball headed back into the mixer by Diakhaby. Atleti just about clear their lines, but the ball drops back out to Correia, who whips in a cross into the middle, but Comert cannot get his shot on target.
34'
FREE-KICK IS WASTED
An Atleti free-kick is wasted! De Paul swings in a good delivery into the area from the right-hand side, which Kondogbia just about manages to flick on. Morata tries to throw himself at the ball for the diving header, but the effort is poor and it goes over the bar.
31'
GOOD SAVE!
Mamardashvili is called into action again, as Joao Felix pounces on some loose passing by the Valencia back-line! He decides to have a go from the edge of the D, attempting to curl it towards the near post, but the Valencia goalkeeper dives to his right to tip the ball out for an Atleti corner!
30'
GOOD SAVE BUT OFFSIDE FLAG GOES UP
Morata is put in on goal down the centre by de Paul, and he gets goalside of Diakhaby. However, he cannot sort his feet out and Mamardashvili rushes off his line to get the ball.
However, the flag goes up against Morata anyway.
29'
CHANCE!
Lato delivers in a lovely cross from the left but Andre's volley flies over the bar.
27'
Atlético Madrid
YELLOW CARD
Reinildo is booked for clattering into Castillejo.
Yellow card
Reinildo Mandava
Atlético Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
23'
Valencia CF
VALENCIA SCORE BUT VAR RULES IT OUT AFTER REVIEW!
Just as Atletico Madrid squander a big chance, Valencia go up the other end and score a fantastic goal!
The American sensation Yunus Musah puts his side in front with a bullet of a strike from 25-yards out! He smacks it with power low into the bottom-right corner! What a strike!
However, the celebrations are short-lived, as Comert committed a foul in the build-up, and after a lengthy VAR check by the pitchside monitor by the referee, he overrules the goal! It remains 0-0!