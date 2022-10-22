Valencia CF - RCD Mallorca

La Liga / Matchday 11
Estadio de Mestalla / 22.10.2022
Valencia CF
Not started
-
-
RCD Mallorca
Lineups

Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
4-3-3
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Valencia CF logo
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
RCD Mallorca logo
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Valencia CF

RCD Mallorca

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
1091028
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
1081125
3
Real SociedadRSO
1071222
4
Atlético MadridATM
1062220
5
Real BetisRBB
1062220
8
Valencia CFVCF
1043315
15
RCD MallorcaMLL
102359
