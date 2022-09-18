Villarreal CF - Sevilla FC

Liga / Matchday 6
Ciudad de Valencia / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Lineups

Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Villarreal CF

Sevilla FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
651016
2
Real MadridRMA
550015
3
Real BetisRBB
540112
4
CA OsasunaOSA
540112
5
Villarreal CFVIL
531110
15
Sevilla FCSFC
51134
Latest news

Liga

Real Madrid move top with Real Mallorca win

11/09/2022 at 14:11

Liga

Medical emergency overshadows Barcelona win at Cadiz

10/09/2022 at 20:39

