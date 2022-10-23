Villarreal CF - UD Almería

La Liga / Matchday 11
Ciudad de Valencia / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ud-almeria/teamcenter.shtml
UD Almería
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
4-3-3
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
UD Almería logo
UD Almería jersey
UD Almería
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Villarreal CF

UD Almería

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
1091028
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
1081125
3
Real SociedadRSO
1171322
4
Atlético MadridATM
1062220
5
Real BetisRBB
1062220
9
Villarreal CFVIL
1043315
14
UD AlmeríaALM
1031610
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Lewandowski double helps Barcelona return to winning ways with big victory over Villarreal

Yesterday at 21:39

La Liga

Benzema celebrates Ballon d'Or award with goal in comfortable Real Madrid win at Elche

19/10/2022 at 21:41

Related matches

Valencia CF
0
0
RCD Mallorca
10'
Real Madrid
-
-
Sevilla FC
20:00
RCD Espanyol
-
-
Elche CF
23/10
Real Betis
-
-
Atlético Madrid
23/10

Follow the La Liga live Football match between Villarreal CF and UD Almería with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 23 October 2022.

Catch the latest Villarreal CF and UD Almería news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.