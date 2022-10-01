Robert Lewandowski scored the only goal of the game as Barcelona edged to a 1-0 victory in Mallorca.

In a game with little goalmouth action, the Pole made the effort himself, taking a ball from Fati on the left wing before turning inside a defender and curling the ball inside the far post.

Ad

From this point onwards, Barcelona did not create many clear opportunities with Mallorca coming closer to equalising, especially when Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied Antonio Sanchez from a narrow angle.

Ballon d'Or Ballon d’Or predictions: No top 10 for Ronaldo or Morgan YESTERDAY AT 05:57

Just before the final whistle it looked like Lee Kang-in might have scored but, after he fashioned a chance for himself in the box, his effort flashed wide of the far post.

The win is Barcelona's 10th straight over Mallorca and sixth straight in la Liga, which takes them to the top of La Liga before Real Madrid host Osasuna on Sunday.

TALKING POINT

Improvement required - With two games against Inter Milan in the next 11 days followed by the Clasico, Barcelona will need to show a lot more to get three points out of any of those games. Lewandowski will scare any defence witless and is capable of scoring a goal from nothing as he did in this match but, coming back from the international break, they did not like putting Mallorca to the sword, as Real Madrid did a few weeks back - and in fairness they did to Cadiz and Elche in their previous games.

They do not have long before they walk out at the San Siro and they may have had this game on their minds somewhat, but Xavi will be hoping his side attack with more purpose on the break in this match. If not they will suffer a similar defeat to the one at Bayern Munich and be facing being knocked out in the Champions League group stages.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) - He didn't have much competition in this match, but he showed why he is worth every penny it cost to bring him to Catalonia. Just as Bayern Munich would not have gone four games without a win recently, Barcelona would never have come away from the south coast with three points without his ability to strike unerringly and unstoppably from the edge of the box. Nobody does it better.

Lewandowski celebra un gol con Gavi en el Mallorca-Barcelona Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Mallorca: Rajkovic 6; Maffeo 7, Raíllo 6, Valjent 6, Copete 6, Jaume Costa 6, Ruiz de Galarreta 6, Baba 6, Antonio Sanchez 6; Muriqi 6, Kang In Lee 7.

Subs: Junior 6, Rodriguez 6, Cufre 6.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 7, Balde 6, Pique 7, Christensen 7, Alba 6; Kessie 6, Busquets 6, Gavi 7, Dembele 6, Lewandowski 8*, Ansu Fati 6.

Subs: Pedri 6, Torres 6, Roberto 6, Raphinia 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

20' GOAL FOR BARCELONA! Lewandowski makes a chance for himself and puts it away. Fati put him free on the left flank but with no option to cross he turned inside the defender before curling an effort inside the far post.

23' THE BALL JUST WOULDN'T COME DOWN FOR HIM! Busquets lobbed a ball over the top which Lewandowski controlled but as it bounced high he could only side foot the ball above the keeper's head which was comfortably saved.

52' GOOD EFFORT FROM SANCHEZ! From a narrow angle his effort has Ter Stegen diving desperately to his right to push it wide of the target.

90' LEE COMES CLOSE TO AN EQUALISER! He superbly won a ball in the area, heading the ball into space for himself then shot from a narrow angle which beat Ter Stegen but also the far post.

KEY STAT

Liga Lewandowski at the double as Barcelona go top 17/09/2022 AT 13:22