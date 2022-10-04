Lionel Messi will return to his beloved Barcelona next summer, according to highly-respected journalist Veronica Brunati.

In a concise tweet, Brunati, who covers the Argentina national team, wrote: "July 1, 2023, Lionel Messi will be a Barca player."

In 2021, Messi left Barcelona to sign for Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract, with his exit chiefly down to the financial difficulties the Catalan giants were facing.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has begun the 2022-23 campaign in splendid form, scoring seven goals in 12 club appearances across all competitions, helping to banish memories of a stuttering start to his career in France.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said that while Barcelona "are dreaming" of bringing Messi back, nothing, as yet, has been agreed with the player and club.

Romano said: "Speaking to sources close to Leo Messi, there is still nothing agreed with any club; not with Barcelona - still no official bid.

"What is true is that Barcelona are dreaming of Lionel Messi’s return. They are discussing about it internally but there is still no official bid.



"There is also still nothing agreed with Paris Saint-Germain who are loving Leo Messi’s impact, especially in this second season. They want to extend his contract, but at the moment also, in this case, still nothing advanced.

"Why? Because Leo Messi wants to focus on the World Cup with Argentina, wants to focus on Paris Saint-Germain’s season, to win the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain and then decide in 2023 what he wants to do.

"So Barca are dreaming of Messi, PSG, want to keep him. But at the moment, still nothing decided."

"On Leo - we will see. Let's see," Xavi told reporters ahead of Barcelona's Champions League Group C fixture against Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

"I don't think it's the moment to talk about this. I love Leo a lot. He is my friend. I wish him the best. Barcelona is his home but I don't think it is the moment to talk about Leo.

"I don't think we are doing him a favour. He is happy and enjoying himself in Paris and I wish him all the best."

Barcelona vice president Eduard Romeu said last week it would be viable to bring Messi back to the club on a financial level.

"It would be possible financially because if he returned, it would be as a free agent," Romeu told Catalunya Radio.

"But it's a decision which has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn't correspond to me [to make those decisions], but it would be viable."

Barcelona are currently top of La Liga after seven games with six wins and just one draw following their 1-0 win at Real Mallorca on Sunday.

