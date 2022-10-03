Rayo Vallecano - Elche CF

Liga / Matchday 7
Vallecas / 03.10.2022
Rayo Vallecano
Not started
-
-
Elche CF
Lineups

Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
4-3-3
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rayo Vallecano logo
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
Elche CF logo
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Rayo Vallecano

Elche CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
761019
2
Real MadridRMA
761019
3
Athletic ClubATH
751116
4
Real BetisRBB
750215
5
Atlético MadridATM
741213
12
Rayo VallecanoRVM
62137
20
Elche CFECF
60151
