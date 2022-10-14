Rayo Vallecano - Getafe CF

La Liga / Matchday 9
Vallecas / 14.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rayo-vallecano/teamcenter.shtml
Rayo Vallecano
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/getafe-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Getafe CF
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rayo Vallecano logo
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
Getafe CF logo
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Rayo Vallecano

Getafe CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
871022
2
Real MadridRMA
871022
3
Athletic ClubATH
852117
4
Atlético MadridATM
851216
5
Real BetisRBB
851216
10
Rayo VallecanoRVM
831410
16
Getafe CFGTF
82157
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Pedri fires Barcelona top of Liga

09/10/2022 at 22:28

La Liga

Madrid move top of Liga after Getafe win

08/10/2022 at 22:19

Related matches

Girona FC
-
-
Cádiz CF
15/10
Valencia CF
-
-
Elche CF
15/10
RCD Mallorca
-
-
Sevilla FC
15/10
Athletic Club
-
-
Atlético Madrid
15/10

Follow the La Liga live Football match between Rayo Vallecano and Getafe CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 October 2022.

Catch the latest Rayo Vallecano and Getafe CF news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.