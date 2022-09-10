Rayo Vallecano - Valencia CF

Liga / Matchday 5
Vallecas / 10.09.2022
Rayo Vallecano
Not started
-
-
Valencia CF
Lineups

Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
4-3-3
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rayo Vallecano logo
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
Valencia CF logo
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Rayo Vallecano

Valencia CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
440012
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
431010
3
Villarreal CFVIL
431010
4
Real BetisRBB
43019
5
CA OsasunaOSA
43019
10
Valencia CFVCF
42026
14
Rayo VallecanoRVM
41124
Latest news

Liga

Lewandowski scores again as Barca heap more pressure on Lopetegui

04/09/2022 at 11:00

Liga

Rodrygo nets winner as Real Madrid stay perfect with victory over Real Betis

03/09/2022 at 20:08

