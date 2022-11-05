RC Celta - CA Osasuna

La Liga / Matchday 13
Estadio Abanca-Balaídos / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celta-de-vigo/teamcenter.shtml
RC Celta
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/osasuna/teamcenter.shtml
CA Osasuna
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-4-2
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4-3-3
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-4-2
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Celta logo
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
CA Osasuna logo
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RC Celta

CA Osasuna

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
12102032
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
12101131
3
Atlético MadridATM
1272323
4
Real BetisRBB
1272323
5
Real SociedadRSO
1271422
7
CA OsasunaOSA
1262420
16
RC CeltaCEL
1232711
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

La Liga

Real Madrid v the Ref: Who was right and who was wrong on big calls?

30/10/2022 at 18:37

La Liga

Stuani penalty earns Girona point as Madrid have late winner controversially disallowed

30/10/2022 at 17:38

Related matches

Girona FC
-
-
Athletic Club
20:00
Getafe CF
-
-
Cádiz CF
05/11
Real Valladolid
-
-
Elche CF
05/11
FC Barcelona
-
-
UD Almería
05/11

Follow the La Liga live Football match between RC Celta and CA Osasuna with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 5 November 2022.

Catch the latest RC Celta and CA Osasuna news and find up to date La Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.