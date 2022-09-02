RC Celta - Cádiz CF

Liga / Matchday 4
Estadio Abanca-Balaídos / 02.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celta-de-vigo/teamcenter.shtml
RC Celta
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cadiz-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Cádiz CF
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-3
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-3
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Celta logo
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
Cádiz CF logo
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

RC Celta

Cádiz CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
33009
2
Real BetisRBB
33009
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
32107
4
Athletic ClubATH
32107
4
Villarreal CFVIL
32107
12
RC CeltaCEL
31114
20
Cádiz CFCÁD
30030
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Griezmann goal gives Atletico narrow win over Valencia

29/08/2022 at 22:41

Liga

Benzema keeps Madrid perfect with two late strikes at Espanyol

29/08/2022 at 06:54

Related matches

RCD Mallorca
-
-
Girona FC
03/09
Real Madrid
-
-
Real Betis
03/09
Real Sociedad
-
-
Atlético Madrid
03/09
Sevilla FC
-
-
FC Barcelona
03/09

Follow the Liga live Football match between RC Celta and Cádiz CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 2 September 2022.

Catch the latest RC Celta and Cádiz CF news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.