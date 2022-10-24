RC Celta - Getafe CF

La Liga / Matchday 11
Estadio Abanca-Balaídos / 24.10.2022
RC Celta
Not started
-
-
Getafe CF
Lineups

RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-4-2
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Celta logo
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
Getafe CF logo
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

RC Celta

Getafe CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
11101031
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
1191128
3
Atlético MadridATM
1172223
4
Real SociedadRSO
1171322
5
Real BetisRBB
1162320
16
RC CeltaCEL
1031610
18
Getafe CFGTF
102359
