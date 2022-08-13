RC Celta - RCD Espanyol

Liga / Matchday 1
Estadio Abanca-Balaídos / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celta-de-vigo/teamcenter.shtml
RC Celta
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-espanyol/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Espanyol
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-1-2
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4-3-1-2
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-1-2
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Celta logo
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
RCD Espanyol logo
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

RC Celta

RCD Espanyol

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Athletic ClubATH
00000
1
Atlético MadridATM
00000
1
CA OsasunaOSA
00000
1
Cádiz CFCÁD
00000
1
Elche CFECF
00000
1
RC CeltaCEL
00000
1
RCD EspanyolESP
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

CA Osasuna
-
-
Sevilla FC
20:00
Real Valladolid
-
-
Villarreal CF
13/08
FC Barcelona
-
-
Rayo Vallecano
13/08
Cádiz CF
-
-
Real Sociedad
14/08

Follow the Liga live Football match between RC Celta and RCD Espanyol with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 13 August 2022.

Catch the latest RC Celta and RCD Espanyol news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.