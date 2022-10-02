RC Celta - Real Betis

Liga / Matchday 7
Estadio Abanca-Balaídos / 02.10.2022
RC Celta
Not started
-
-
Real Betis
Lineups

RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-3
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Celta logo
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RC Celta

Real Betis

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
660018
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
651016
3
Athletic ClubATH
751116
4
Real BetisRBB
650115
5
Villarreal CFVIL
733112
13
RC CeltaCEL
62137
