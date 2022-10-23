RCD Espanyol - Elche CF

La Liga / Matchday 11
RCDE Stadium / 23.10.2022
RCD Espanyol
Not started
-
-
Elche CF
Lineups

RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4-2-1-3
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
4-3-1-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RCD Espanyol logo
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
Elche CF logo
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RCD Espanyol

Elche CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
1091028
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
1081125
3
Real SociedadRSO
1071222
4
Atlético MadridATM
1062220
5
Real BetisRBB
1062220
16
RCD EspanyolESP
102359
20
Elche CFECF
100373
