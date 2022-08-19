RCD Espanyol - Rayo Vallecano

Liga / Matchday 2
RCDE Stadium / 19.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-espanyol/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Espanyol
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rayo-vallecano/teamcenter.shtml
Rayo Vallecano
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RCD Espanyol logo
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
Rayo Vallecano logo
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

RCD Espanyol

Rayo Vallecano

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético MadridATM
11003
1
Real BetisRBB
11003
1
Villarreal CFVIL
11003
4
CA OsasunaOSA
11003
4
Real MadridRMA
11003
8
RCD EspanyolESP
10101
10
Rayo VallecanoRVM
10101
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

A Morata brace and Griezmann strike sees Atletico ease past Getafe in opener

15/08/2022 at 19:51

Liga

Real swerve scare to begin title defence with win

14/08/2022 at 22:48

Related matches

Sevilla FC
-
-
Real Valladolid
19/08
CA Osasuna
-
-
Cádiz CF
20/08
RCD Mallorca
-
-
Real Betis
20/08
RC Celta
-
-
Real Madrid
20/08

Follow the Liga live Football match between RCD Espanyol and Rayo Vallecano with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 19 August 2022.

Catch the latest RCD Espanyol and Rayo Vallecano news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.