RCD Espanyol - Sevilla FC

Liga / Matchday 5
RCDE Stadium / 10.09.2022
RCD Espanyol
Not started
-
-
Sevilla FC
Lineups

RCD Espanyol
4-3-3
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
RCD Espanyol
4-3-3
Sevilla FC
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RCD Espanyol
Sevilla FC
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

RCD Espanyol

Sevilla FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
440012
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
431010
3
Villarreal CFVIL
431010
4
Real BetisRBB
43019
5
CA OsasunaOSA
43019
15
RCD EspanyolESP
41124
17
Sevilla FCSFC
40131
Latest news

Liga

Lewandowski scores again as Barca heap more pressure on Lopetegui

04/09/2022 at 11:00

Liga

Rodrygo nets winner as Real Madrid stay perfect with victory over Real Betis

03/09/2022 at 20:08

Follow the Liga live Football match between RCD Espanyol and Sevilla FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 10 September 2022.

Catch the latest RCD Espanyol and Sevilla FC news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

