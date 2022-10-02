RCD Espanyol - Valencia CF

Liga / Matchday 7
RCDE Stadium / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-espanyol/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Espanyol
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valencia-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Valencia CF
Lineups

RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4-5-1
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
4-3-3
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4-5-1
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RCD Espanyol logo
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
Valencia CF logo
Valencia CF jersey
Valencia CF
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RCD Espanyol

Valencia CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
660018
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
651016
3
Athletic ClubATH
751116
4
Real BetisRBB
650115
5
Villarreal CFVIL
733112
9
Valencia CFVCF
63039
16
RCD EspanyolESP
61144
Latest news

Liga

Real win Madrid derby to maintain flawless start

18/09/2022 at 21:50

Liga

Lewandowski at the double as Barcelona go top

17/09/2022 at 16:39

