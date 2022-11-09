RCD Espanyol - Villarreal CF

La Liga / Matchday 14
RCDE Stadium / 09.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-espanyol/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Espanyol
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF
Lineups

RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4-3-3
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4-3-3
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RCD Espanyol logo
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RCD Espanyol

Villarreal CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
13111134
2
Real MadridRMA
13102132
3
Atlético MadridATM
1373324
4
Real BetisRBB
1373324
5
CA OsasunaOSA
1372423
9
Villarreal CFVIL
1353518
16
RCD EspanyolESP
1326512
