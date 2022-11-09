RCD Mallorca - Atlético Madrid

La Liga / Matchday 14
Visit Mallorca Estadi / 09.11.2022
RCD Mallorca
Not started
-
-
Atlético Madrid
Lineups

RCD Mallorca
5-3-2
Atlético Madrid
4-4-2
RCD Mallorca
5-3-2
Atlético Madrid
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RCD Mallorca
Atlético Madrid
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RCD Mallorca

Atlético Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
14111234
2
Real MadridRMA
13102132
3
CA OsasunaOSA
1482426
4
Athletic ClubATH
1473424
5
Atlético MadridATM
1373324
12
RCD MallorcaMLL
1344516
Latest news

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano stun Real Madrid to make it advantage Barcelona in La Liga

11 hours ago

La Liga

Joao Felix climbs off bench to snatch point for under pressure Simeone's Atletico

Yesterday at 06:25

Related matches

Athletic Club
3
0
Real Valladolid
89'
CA Osasuna
1
0
FC Barcelona
17'
UD Almería
-
-
Getafe CF
09/11
Sevilla FC
-
-
Real Sociedad
09/11

