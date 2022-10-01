RCD Mallorca - FC Barcelona

Liga / Matchday 7
Visit Mallorca Estadi / 01.10.2022
RCD Mallorca
Not started
-
-
FC Barcelona
Lineups

RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
5-3-2
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RCD Mallorca logo
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

RCD Mallorca

FC Barcelona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
660018
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
651016
3
Athletic ClubATH
751116
4
Real BetisRBB
650115
5
CA OsasunaOSA
640212
10
RCD MallorcaMLL
62228
Latest news

Liga

Real win Madrid derby to maintain flawless start

18/09/2022 at 21:50

Liga

Lewandowski at the double as Barcelona go top

17/09/2022 at 16:39

